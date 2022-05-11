Shakespeare & Company to Present THE APPROACH By Mark O'Rowe Via Livestream

Theater performance, education, and training outfit Shakespeare & Company will present a livestream performance of The Approach by Irish playwright Mark O'Rowe Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m., in addition to live performances slated through Sunday, May 29.

A production The Guardian called a "jewel of a play," The Approach received its world premiere in Project Arts Centre, Dublin in 2018. It's the latest work by O'Rowe, past winner of the the Rooney Prize for Irish Literature - awarded to Irish writers under 40 in recognition of a body of work. Shakespeare & Company's production is co-directed by Mark Farrell and Shakespeare & Company's Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer, featuring cast members Nicole Ansari, Elizabeth Aspenlieder, and Michelle Joyner.

A play about being human, an exploration of betrayal, and an appeal to listen before it's too late, The Approach follows the stories of Anna, Cora, and Denise as they converse over coffee about their shared childhoods and burgeoning middle-age, leaving much left unspoken.

In addition to the livestream, tickets to recorded broadcasts of The Approach will be available Saturday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m.; Saturday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 29 at 3 p.m. Tickets for all virtual performances are $27.

In-person, tickets to The Approach range in price from $37 to $67. Masks are required at all in-person performances. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit shakespeare.org/shows, or call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353.

About Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer. Located in Lenox, Mass., in the Berkshires, the Company offers performance, education, and actor-training opportunities year-round, and attracts more than 40,000 patrons annually with a core of more than 150 artists.

Pictured: Michelle Joyner, at left, embraces Nicole Ansari in a scene of The Approach at Shakespeare & Company. The cast also includes Elizabeth Aspenlieder.

Photo Credits: Daniel Rader