Shakespeare & Company to Present Sensory-Friendly Performance Of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare & Company will stage a sensory-friendly performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream, presented by the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare, on Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m., at the Tina Packer Playhouse.

Sensory-friendly performances have been adapted to be less overwhelming to the senses. They are designed to welcome individuals with various sensory needs, including people on the autism spectrum, those living with cognitive, social, or physical challenges, first-time theatergoers, and others.

A more relaxed environment is created through modifications to the performance space. These often include reduced-intensity lighting and sound effects; dimmed house lights for the duration of the performance; pre-show materials that include story synopses, theater maps, and other "what to expect'' content; quiet spaces; communication boards, and opportunities to visit the theater the day before the performance to become familiar with the space.

Shakespeare & Company's Accessibility Coordinator Natalie Love explained that the Company hopes to use these performances as a starting point for further accessibility options at all shows.

"With expanding our accessibility options, we hope to reach more patrons than ever," she said, "as well as demonstrate our commitment to inclusion for all abilities."

This sensory-friendly performance features the cast of the 2024 Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare, currently touring A Midsummer Night's Dream across New England, New York, and Pennsylvania. The tour returns to Shakespeare & Company on April 17 - 20, presenting a series of open-captioned performances featuring "super captions" projected above the stage.

Both the sensory-friendly and open-captioned performances of A Midsummer Night's Dream are supported by a grant from the GKV Foundation. For more information, call (413) 637-3353. To schedule a pre-show visit on Friday, March 15, please email Natalie Love at CoMgr@shakespeare.org.