Shakespeare & Company Will Build an Outdoor Stage to Be Used For Live Performances Next Year

Shakespeare & Company has received permission to go ahead with construction on a new outdoor stage, Danville Register & Bee reports.

Two dilapidated structures on the company's campus will be demolished to clear the way for the new stage. The permit was granted after a unanimous vote from The Lenox Zoning Board of Appeals.

"We're anticipating that next summer, COVID is not going to be gone," Shakespeare & Company attorney Lori Robbins said. "The theater company needs to survive by offering outdoor performances."

Theater board Chairman and President Ken Werner said the company has lost more than $1 million in ticket revenue due to the health crisis

The outdoor theater venue will be utilized for advertised and ticketed performances. It will operate during daylight hours from Memorial Day to Columbus Day with as many 543 seats. However, only around 200 will be filled while the pandemic is still ongoing.

Read more on the Danville Register & Bee.

