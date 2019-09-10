Shakespeare & Company Welcomes Property Proposals

Shakespeare & Company is pleased to announce an initiative to invite qualified entities, including real estate or other business and property development firms and non-profits, to propose ideas to further develop the Company's campus 33-acre property in Lenox. For more than four decades, Shakespeare & Company has been one of the premiere cultural attractions of Berkshire County, and a globally recognized landmark for theatrical performance, arts education, and professional training. This new project represents a unique opportunity to collaborate directly with the Company.



"We're excited to share this unique location with another enterprise to mutual benefit," said Artistic Director Allyn Burrows. "This property is a great place to present our productions and conduct our education and training programs, and we look forward to expanding the exploration of its potential."

Qualified entities are asked to provide an initial statement of interest to demonstrate how the campus, located within walking distance of the town of Lenox's historic center, can be activated as a shared-use property that addresses the Company's ongoing mission and priorities, and maximizes the use of any available or undeveloped land, to enhance the ways in which Shakespeare & Company can further contribute to the region's growth. A full proposal will be requested later in the year. To read the full Request for Statements of Interest please click here.



"We are particularly interested in ideas that maximize the property in ways that are meaningful and sustainable not only to Shakespeare & Company but the Berkshire community," added Managing Director Adam Davis.



All statements of interest will be reviewed and chosen by Shakespeare & Company's Property Committee. Formed in 2017 as part of an organization-wide Strategic Planning Process, the Property Committee examines how the property can best address the needs of the Company and the interests of the community. The Committee includes Board of Trustees Scott Rubinow (Chair), Sandy Bourgeois, George Camarda, Nancy Feldman, Anita Heller, Claudia Perles, and Suzanne Werner, as well as members of the Company's senior leadership.

"This open request is a direct outgrowth of the Company's three year strategic plan," said Trustee and Property Committee Chair Scott Rubinow. "This was a truly collaborative effort of the Committee, the entire Board and the senior leadership. Today's announcement is our first major step toward reaching and fulfilling these goals."



"We have always embraced every opportunity to welcome as many people as possible to our campus," added Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer. "Through this request process, we will be able to build a stronger and more vibrant community around our education, training and performance programs."

Since it became Shakespeare & Company's permanent home nearly 20 years ago, the 70 Kemble Street campus has been home to countless groundbreaking innovations in performance, education, and training. Now, on the heels of a comprehensive strategic planning process the Company seeks proposals that will strengthen the organization's future. The Board of Trustees and senior staff are moving forward to identify a partner who can envision a more fully activated property. The Company looks forward to receiving and reviewing proposals towards this effort.



"I am grateful to Scott Rubinow and the other members of the Property Committee for putting this request together," said Board Chair Kenneth Werner. "We look forward to reviewing responses that will complement the Company's mission."





