Shakespeare & Company To Host Two-Day Tag Sale Fundraiser in Lenox

Event to be held on August 25 and 26 at 70 Kemble Street campus.
POPULAR
Shakespeare & Company has announced a two-day tag sale fundraiser on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26 as the Company, its members, and supporters clear out their store rooms and attics.
This fundraising event gives patrons the opportunity to discover fun and funky treasures including theatrical props; Mid-century Modern furniture; decorative objects; fine art; books; antiques; vintage costumes, and household and garden wares. Highlights include an eight-foot Egyptian statue, a gold lion statue, a Matisse serigraph, an Adirondack twig rocking chair, and more.
The tag sale will be held at Shakespeare & Company's 70 Kemble Street campus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., both days. Early buyers can shop starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday with a $10 early buyer's fee. All proceeds will benefit Shakespeare & Company Education Programs, including the Fall Festival of Shakespeare, Riotous Youth Summer Theater Programs, School Residencies, and more. The tag sale is organized and staffed by members of the Shakespeare & Volunteer Company.
Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer. Located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Company offers performance, education, and actor-training opportunities year-round, and attracts more than 40,000 patrons annually with a core of more than 150 artists.
Videos
|AMERICAN IDIOT
Academy Playhouse (7/27-8/20)
|BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)
|A Raisin in the Sun
The Mosesian Center for the Arts (9/05-10/01)
|New England WizardFest & Magic Convention
Boxboro Regency (8/25-8/27)
|Brian Regan
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/02-11/02)
|Titans of '80s Rock Tribute Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/29-9/29)
|James Gallagher
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (9/14-10/07)
|Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/01-10/01)
|The Australian Pink Floyd Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/24-9/24)
|Elf
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (11/21-12/09)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You