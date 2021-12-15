Seth Sikes to Make Boston Debut At Club Cafe

Seth Sikes, one of the most talked-about and critically-acclaimed singers on today's nightclub scene, will make his long-awaited Boston debut at the famed Club Café in late January for one night only.

His popular show Seth Sikes Sings Judy and Liza and Barbra, Etc. will feature the showman singing the best-known hits of the musical divas and legends who have inspired his career, rounded out by time-honored classics from the Great American Songbook.

Sikes's performance is scheduled for Saturday, January 29 at 8:00PM. Club Café is located at 209 Columbus Ave in the heart of Boston.

Sikes said. "All the legends I revere have played Boston in their careers. I'm thrilled to have the chance to perform in this city - especially at the celebrated Club Café."

Tickets are $35 and can be ordered online at: www.clubcafe.com/events/seth-sikes-sings-judy/

Native Texan Sikes is one of New York City's most popular nightclub singers, regularly selling out appearances at Feinstein's/54 Below and he has triumphed in cities across America. His critically-acclaimed tributes to Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters are a consistent audience draw. His evening of songs made famous by Judy Garland won Sikes a Broadway World Award. Sikes has been profiled in the New York Times, New York Post and major LGBT publications in the UK and US.

The New York Times said of Sikes's debut, "The performance - less an impression of Ms. Garland than an interpretation of her vibrato-heavy method of belting - was a hit." Rex Reed said, "Sikes belted out small gems and big treasures alike to a sold-out house screaming for more. He's already developing a fan base and there's no telling how far Seth Sikes will go."

When the Covid pandemic prevented Sikes from performing live, the resourceful performer created a series of comedic music videos. These videos quickly went viral, attracting hundreds of thousands of new fans. Sikes's recent video, "Ring Them Bells," was selected to close Liza Minnelli's 75th birthday tribute online. And his video "The Trolley Song," landed Sikes on the front page of The Cape Cod Times in advance of a sold-out run in Ptown this past summer.

Seth Sikes's directing credits include BUNKED! (Outstanding Musical at the New York Fringe Festival) and The 7th Annual Broadway Beauty Pageant. He was the Assistant Director of the multiple Tony-award winning musical The Band's Visit (Broadway), The Nance (Broadway), Tribes (Off-Broadway), Pageant (Off-Broadway), and Sondheim: The Birthday Concert (at Lincoln Center). As a performer he appeared in Fame on 42ND Street (Off-Broadway). He made his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with his acclaimed show Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland. The show was named Best Tribute Show by Broadway World.