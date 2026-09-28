Scottish Fish and Neil Pearlman & the Wallbreakers to Play Boston Fiddle Funk Festival
The festival brings together two regional Celtic acts with special appearances by members of Tower of Power and collaborators of Jon Batiste.
Boston-based Scottish fiddle powerhouse Scottish Fish will join forces with Neil Pearlman's groundbreaking Celtic-funk collective Neil Pearlman & the Wallbreakers for the Boston Fiddle Funk Festival presented by Passim at Arts at The Armory in Somerville, MA on November 20th. This high-energy night features two of the region's premier Celtic acts, celebrated for their technical prowess and captivating performances, alongside special appearances by internationally acclaimed funk and jazz artists. Tickets are on sale now.
Scottish Fish present a fiddle-forward infusion of original and traditional Scottish and Cape Breton music. After growing up steeped in the Boston Celtic music scene, these five young women began touring at an early age, quickly enchanting domestic and international audiences with their youthful enthusiasm, creative arrangements, and sensitive performances. In their decade of bandhood—fiddler Ava Montesi, fiddler Caroline Dressler, cellist & pianist Giulia Haible, fiddler & pianist Julia Homa, and fiddler & pianist Maggie MacPhail—have performed at a wide variety of venues and festivals across the U.S. and Europe, including Celtic Connections in Scotland, Festival Interceltique de Lorient in France, and Festival de Ortigueira in Spain. Their music and performances have earned them features on WGBH, KALW, and in American Girl and Folkworld magazines; attracted the attention of programs such as America's Got Talent; and secured an international audience of over four hundred thousand followers across social media platforms.
Neil Pearlman breaks down musical boundaries in Neil Pearlman & the Wallbreakers, bringing internationally acclaimed Celtic, funk, and jazz musicians into collaboration with each other. Pearlman, a gifted pianist known for his unique approach to the keyboard in Celtic music, has assembled an all-star cast of performers for this special pair of Fiddle Funk Festival shows, including drummer Pete Antunes (Tower of Power), saxophonist Eddie Barbash (Jon Batiste, Cory Wong), guitarist Jamie Oshima (The Oshima Brothers), fiddler Cullen Luper, trumpeter Emma Stanley, and bassist Noah Fishman.
“Our world is full of divisions, walls, and borders between communities, countries, cultures, & ideas,” said Pearlman. “I'm a firm believer that breaking down what separates us is a central piece of repairing the world and this project is an expression of that belief. We can honor and celebrate what makes each culture, community, and music genre unique while working together to make something brand new and have a great party!”
Passim Presents the Boston Fiddle Funk Festival at Arts at The Armory on Saturday, November 20th, 2026. Doors are at 6:00 PM; show at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available now. Arts at The Armory is located at: 191 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143.
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