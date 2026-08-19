Sarah Martin, James Montgomery, and Hank Wonder to Play Spire Center

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The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced three new fall shows that go on sale Saturday, August 22 at 6;00 AM. Sarah Martin returns to the Spire November 19; blues legend James Montgomery comes to Plymouth November 28, and Hank Wonder performs December 3.

Sarah Martin is a Nashville recording artist, singer-songwriter, and full-time performer known for her powerhouse vocals and heartfelt storytelling. Often described as “the tiny girl with the big voice and even bigger heart,” she creates high-energy, emotionally resonant performances that leave a lasting impression. She'll be on stage at The Spire's CountryFest August 22 and is returning to the Main Stage November 19.

With over 13 years as a professional musician, Sarah is the Grand Prize Winner of the Global Rising Song competition—earning both the fan vote (with the highest votes to date) and the judges' pick—landing her on a lineup alongside Walker Hayes. She has also been nominated for Country Artist of the Year by the New England Music Awards. In 2025, Sarah released six singles, including “Happy New Year Darling,” “Shine,” “From My Momma,” and “Dad's Song,” continuing to showcase her versatility and authenticity as an artist. She also wrote and released “The Rainbow Workshop Song,” inspired by her childhood preschool, and expanded the project into a children's coloring book that follows the song's lyrics and message of self-love & acceptance. Sarah's performance is presented as part of the Spire Lobby Series by The Antonia and Vladimir Kulaev Cultural Heritage Fund.

On November 28 legendary blues musician James Montgomery and his band bring their electrifying performance to Spire Center. With a career spanning over four decades, Montgomery is renowned for his soulful harmonica playing, powerful vocals, and dynamic stage presence. As the lead singer and blues harp player of The James Montgomery Blues Band, he has shared the stage with icons like B.B. King, Muddy Waters, and Bonnie Raitt.

Hank Wonder

Somewhere on the musical map, where the twang of Classic Country meets the grit of Southern Soul, Hank Wonder marks a detour down a sonic stretch of unpaved road and will perform as part of The Spire Center's Lobby Series on December 3. Together since 2013, the Boston-based trio of Annie Bartlett (fiddle and viola), Darren Buck (vocals), and Michael Loria (guitar) have crafted a soulful blend of Americana that's equal parts down-home and gussied up. This series showcases local and regional musicians in a relaxed and intimate setting and is made possible by The Antonia and Vladimir Kulaev Cultural Heritage Fund.

More Events

Other upcoming events at the Spire include Ruthie Foster August 21; CountryFest with Thompson Square and more August 22; Time in a Bottle: Songs of the '70s with Swearingen & Kelli August 28; Improv Asylum Aug 29; Cantrip and Low Lily September 5; Chris Knight September 10; Bearly Dead September 15; The Young Fables September 17; Don't Look Back: The Boston Experience September 19; Donna the Buffalo September 25; Young Dubliners September 26 at 7:30pm (doors at 6:30pm); Calyx Piano Trio September 27 at 3pm (doors at 2pm); Jon Pousette-Dart with Jim Chapdelaine October 2; The Fat City Band, October 3; Adam Ezra Group October 8; Eileen Ivers & Universal Roots October 9; Patty Larkin & Lucy Kaplansky October 17; and Anthony Geraci Saturday October 24.

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