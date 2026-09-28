Sara Jean Ford, Bryonha Marie and John Riddle to Star in BROADWAY'S HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

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The Cape Playhouse will present the third annual production of BROADWAY'S HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS directed by Eric Rosen with music direction by Rodney Bush.

BROADWAY'S HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS will feature Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera), Bryonha Marie (Prince of Broadway), John Riddle (Titanique) and will play for five performances only from Thursday, December 10 through Sunday, December 13.

The Cape Playhouse will open its doors in December for the third edition of BROADWAY'S HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, a holiday musical celebration that brings the joy of The Cape Playhouse home for Christmas. The show features classic holiday songs and new Christmas favorites, given new life by acclaimed musical director Rodney Bush. Echoing the classic holiday specials of another era, this show will become a beloved part of your family's holiday tradition.

For the first time in 99 years The Cape Playhouse is now heated, allowing for year-round use, new holiday traditions and exciting future programming. The first two holiday shows took place at the Cape Cinema. Producing a show at our own home in the winter is a thrilling new chapter in the long history of the theatre.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 12 Hrs 31 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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