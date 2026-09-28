Sara Jean Ford, Bryonha Marie and John Riddle to Star in BROADWAY'S HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
The event will play at The Cape Playhouse for five performances only from Thursday, December 10 through Sunday, December 13.
The Cape Playhouse will present the third annual production of BROADWAY'S HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS directed by Eric Rosen with music direction by Rodney Bush.
BROADWAY'S HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS will feature Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera), Bryonha Marie (Prince of Broadway), John Riddle (Titanique) and will play for five performances only from Thursday, December 10 through Sunday, December 13.
The Cape Playhouse will open its doors in December for the third edition of BROADWAY'S HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, a holiday musical celebration that brings the joy of The Cape Playhouse home for Christmas. The show features classic holiday songs and new Christmas favorites, given new life by acclaimed musical director Rodney Bush. Echoing the classic holiday specials of another era, this show will become a beloved part of your family's holiday tradition.
For the first time in 99 years The Cape Playhouse is now heated, allowing for year-round use, new holiday traditions and exciting future programming. The first two holiday shows took place at the Cape Cinema. Producing a show at our own home in the winter is a thrilling new chapter in the long history of the theatre.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Bat Boy: The Musical
Umbrella Arts (9/25-11/08)
|
Covenant
SpeakEasy Stage Company (9/25-10/17)
|
Monty Python's SPAMALOT
Boch Center Wang Theatre (10/06-10/11) VIDEOS
|
The Norwegians
Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre (9/04-10/04)
|
An evening with LaChanze
Berklee Performance Center (11/01-11/01)
|
BOUNCERS by John Godber
The Modern Theatre (10/01-10/24) PHOTOS
|
This Is Your Song: The Elton John Songbook
Norton Singers (10/02-10/03) PHOTOS
|
Hadestown
Emerson Colonial Theatre (11/10-11/14)
|
Half-Baked Stories About My Dead Mom
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/06-10/06)
|
A Christmas Carol
North Shore Music Theatre (12/03-12/23)