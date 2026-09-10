Nicole Parker and Alli Mauzey to Bring GOOD WITCH BAD WITCH to The Cape Playhouse

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The Cape Playhouse will present Good Witch Bad Witch, featuring Nicole Parker as “Elphaba” and Alli Mauzey as “Glinda,” which will play for three performances only from Friday, September 25-Sunday, September 27. Music Direction is by Ryan Shirar.

Good Witch Bad Witch is a concert performance featuring Broadway alums of the Broadway smash hit Wicked performing songs from the show and other musical theater favorites. Featuring Nicole Parker (Elphaba) and Alli Mauzey (Glinda), from the Broadway company of Wicked, this concert of Diva Showstoppers has been thrilling audiences coast to coast with their stunning vocals and playful banter!

(Elphaba) made her Broadway debut alongside Martin Short in Martin Short: Fame BECOMES ME. She played Elphaba in WICKED on Broadway as well as the First National Tour. Also on Broadway, she was seen in THE PEOPLE IN THE PICTURE with Donna Murphy. She won an Ovation Award for Best Actress playing Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL at 3-D Theatricals. Most recently, she played Celine Dion in the off-Broadway hit TITANIQUE, ‘Ursula’ in THE LITTLE MERMAID at the MUNY, and Mae in REEFERMADNESS in Los Angeles. In December she appeared alongside Cheyenne Jackson and Kevin Cahoon in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, directed by Sam Pinkleton, at The Pasadena Playhouse. She was a series regular and contributing writer for six seasons on Fox's "MADTV," and was seen in "HOT IN CLEVELAND" alongside Betty White, “BAJILLION DOLLAR PROPERTIE$” and “KEY AND PEELE". She voiced Penelope Pitstop in the Warner Bros. reboot of "WACKY RACES". Film appearances include Jordan Peele's "US" and Judd Apatow's "FUNNY PEOPLE". Nicole co-hosts the improvised comedy podcast with Paul F. Tompkins called "THE NEIGHBORHOOD LISTEN", and appears as a guest vocalist with symphonies around the country including the National Symphony, Philly Pops and The Cincinnati Pops.

(Glinda) most recently starred on Broadway in the Tony Award Winning Best Musical Kimberly Akimbo as Pattie. A role she also created at The Atlantic Theater Company. Other Broadway credits include Glinda in Wicked, a role she also performed to critical acclaim on the First National Tour and the San Francisco company, Ernestina in the Tony Award winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, Lenora in the musical Cry-Baby, for which she won a Theatre World Award and was nominated for a Drama League Award, Brenda in Hairspray (both on Broadway and in the original company of the First National Tour) and as a Special Guest Artist in Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls. Other New York Credits include, New York City Center Encores in the role of Minerva in The Golden Apple as well as Sydney in It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman, and the Off-Broadway production of Red Eye of Love. Regionally, she has appeared as Mallory in City of Angels for Reprise! in Los Angeles, Snookie in 110 in the Shade at The Pasadena Playhouse, and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors at The Muny, for which she was nominated for a Kevin Kline Award.

Ms. Mauzey performs with symphony orchestras all around the world including but not limited to three engagements with The Philly Pops, Ellie in Show Boat with the New York Philharmonic, the title role in Cinderella alongside the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, Wurttenbembreg Philharmonic of Reutlingen (Germany), and the world famous Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. Upcoming and recent engagements include the Cleveland Pops, Maui Pops Orchestra, Sarasota Orchestra, Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, Brevard Symphony Orchestra and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

Among many voiceover credits, her voice can be heard as a series regular on the animated television series Alpha Teens on Machines. She has a BFA from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in drama and a minor in music.

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