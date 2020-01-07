Samuel Slater's Restaurant to Kick Off New Year with Wine Dinner and Night of Comedy

Samuel Slater's Restaurant has announced it will host two special events in its function hall in January, the Tour of South America Wine Dinner set for Thursday, January 16th, and A Night of Comedy with Tony V and Jimmy Dunn January 17th. Tickets for both events are available for purchase at www.samuelslaters.com.

The 2019/2020 Wine Dinner Series continues with a Tour of South America Wine Dinner on January 16th at 6:30 PM. Executive chef Keith Polaina will take guests on a culinary journey through our favorite areas of South America. The evening features a 5-course dinner and wine pairings that represent the rich flavors of the region.

The menu selection includes legumes empanadas, ceviche de camaron, ostras caipirinha, robalo porotos granados, bife grelhado com chimichurri and dulce de leche brigadeiro.

Comedy Night returns to Samuel Slater's with A Night of Comedy with Tony V and Jimmy Dunn on January 17th.

Jimmy Dunn, an actor and stand-up comedian from Boston, recently co-starred on the CBS comedy "The McCarthy's" as Sean McCarthy. He got his start in the comedy world telling jokes at a bar in Gloucester, Massachusetts and has gone on to perform at some of the comedy industry's most prestigious events, including Denis Leary's Comics Come Home, Montreal's International Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, and the Late Show with David Letterman.

Tony V started his stand-up comedy career in 1982 after attending several shows at Boston's prestigious Comedy Connection. He has appeared on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Comedy Central's Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn and several sit-coms including Seinfeld, Boston Common, The Single Guy and Dr. Katz Professional Therapist.

Named after the former Webster, MA resident known for being the "Father of the American Industrial Revolution," Samuel Slater's Restaurant opened in the fall of 2018 at Indian Ranch. The restaurant offers lakeside dining of craft American food with French and Italian influences from the shores of Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Dinner is served Tuesdays through Saturdays, beginning at 4:00 PM. Sunday brunch is available from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM.



Tickets for the Tour of South America Wine Dinner on January 16th and A Night of Comedy with Tony V and Jimmy Dunn on January 17th at the Samuel Slater's Function Hall can be purchased at www.samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA just outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.samuelslaters.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You