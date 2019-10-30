Samuel Slater's Restaurant In Webster Announces Tour Of Spain Wine Dinner And Comedy Show

Samuel Slater's Restaurant will host two special events in its function hall in November, the Tour of Spain Wine Dinner set for Thursday, November 14th and its first Comedy Night featuring Kevin Flynn and Jackie Flynn November 15th. Tickets can be purchased at www.samuelslaters.com.

The 2019/2020 Wine Dinner Series kicks off with a Tour of Spain Wine Dinner on November 14th at 6:30 PM will dazzle guests' taste buds with decadent wines and Spanish inspired cuisine. Prepared with the freshest ingredients the 4-course dinner includes deliberate pairings, each course with a different Spanish wine.

The dinner starts with Serrano Ham wrapped Prawn with Gazpacho shooter / Arugula Pesto paired with 2017 Camino Roca Altxerri Getariko Txakolina from Basque Country. The second course features Grilled Spanish Octopus with Corn puree /Crispy Harissa Potato paired with 2017 Conreria D'Scala Dei "Les Brugueres" Garnacha Blanc from Catalonia followed by a third course, a Traditional Spanish Paella with Shrimp /Mussels / Choriza paired with 2016 Suertues Del Marques " 7 Fuentas" Listan Negro & TIntilla from Canary Islands. The final course is a Cider Braised Lamb Shank with White Bean and Potato Puree /Wilted Turnip paired with 2015 Finca Villacreces " Ribera Del Duero" -from Castilla y Leon.

The Comedy Show with Kevin Flynn and Jackie Flynn, 'Brothers from Another Mother', takes place November 15th at 8:00 PM. Jackie and Kevin, two national headliners, began their comedy careers in Boston's red hot comedy scene in the late 80's. It was not long before they were headlining comedy clubs from NY to LA. Both Kevin and Jackie have appeared in multiple Farrelly brothers movies and Jackie currently is a regular character in Peter Farrelly's TV series LOUDERMILK.

Kevin Flynn a former professional soccer player hosts ESPN/SiriusXM's podcast Over the Ball. He has also appeared with Ben Stiller in movie, THE HEARTBREAK KID, with Jim Carey in Me Myself and Irene and Osmosis Jones with Bill Murray, and was also ranked one of the most popular "boyfriends" on HBO's hit series SEX AND THE CITY.

Jackie Flynn has parlayed his success as a stand-up to firmly establish himself in the film and television arena, where he is seen in episodes of the hit series "The King of Queens," as well as guest appearances on "Veep" on HBO and the Disney Channel's "Bizaardvark." He is also recognized from his role along the likes of Burt Reynolds, NFL Coach Jimmy Johnson and Jerome Bettis as one of the "Men Of The Square Table" in the hugely popular Miller Lite "Man Law" commercials.

Named after the former Webster, MA resident known for being the "Father of the American Industrial Revolution," Samuel Slater's Restaurant opened in the fall of 2018 at Indian Ranch. The restaurant offers lakeside dining of craft American food with French and Italian influences from the shores of Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Dinner is served Tuesdays through Saturdays, beginning at 4:00 PM. Sunday brunch is available from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM.



Tickets for the Tour of Spain Wine Dinner and the Comedy Night at Samuel Slater's Function Hall can be purchased at www.samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA just outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.





