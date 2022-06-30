Samuel Beckett's ALL THAT FALL to be Presented as Part of Shakespeare & Company's Plays in Process Series

All That Fall written by Samuel Beckett, directed by Robert Egan, and featuring Annette Miller, Gregory Boover, Caroline Calkins, Gina Fonseca, Nigel Gore, L. James, Michael F. Toomey and Jake Waid, will be staged Saturday July 30, Sunday July 31, Saturday August 6 and Sunday, August 7 at 1:30 p.m., as part of the Plays in Process Series at the Tina Packer Playhouse at Shakespeare & Company.

Tickets range from $22 to $77 and are available at Shakespeare.org

Samuel Beckett's tragicomic first radio play charts the faltering journey of elderly Maddy Rooney as she ventures along a country road to surprise her blind husband at the train station for his birthday treat. Along the way she meets an array of local characters; some of them friendly, some of them not so much. First broadcast in 1957, All That Fall was the first time Beckett centered his work on a female protagonist.