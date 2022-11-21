SYREN Modern Dance Announces 20th Anniversary Season, Celebrating With 20 Engagements Across America

SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, announced their 20th Anniversary Season, which is being celebrated with 20 different engagements across America, including workshops, performances, guest teaching appearances, and more. For more information, visit syrendance.org/calendar.

Now celebrating its 20th year of sharing dance, SYREN exists to embrace dance as a conduit of connection, communication, curiosity, and collaboration!

"Over the past two decades, SYREN has touched the lives of thousands of people - from former dancers and designers to students and audience members," said Lynn Peterson, co-founder, SYREN Modern Dance. "We're looking forward to celebrating our 20th anniversary and reconnecting with this tapestry of people who are the reason that we've made it this far. As we plant seeds for the future, we're commemorating this moment by honoring where we came from and uplifting everyone who allows us to continue to be and to thrive."

20 ENGAGEMENTS ACROSS AMERICA

September 21 | Columbus, Ohio

Workshop: Science in Motion taught by Kate Sutter at JCC of Greater Columbus.

October 1 | Portland, ME

Guest Teacher: Lynn Peterson at Casco Bay Movers Dance Studio

Guest Choreographer: Lynn Peterson re-staging excerpts of Kate Sutter's "Red and Blue, Bitter and Sweet" for Portland Youth Dance. "Red and Blue, Bitter and Sweet" is an exploration of quantum mechanics theories including entanglement, wave/particle duality, uncertainty principle, and superposition.

October 18 | New Haven, CT

Interview: Alexis Robbins (kamrDANCE) & Lynn Peterson (SYREN Modern Dance) join WNHH Radio's LoveBabz LoveTalk with Babz Rawls-Ivy.

October 22 | New Haven, CT

Event: Creative Circle with SYREN Modern Dance & kamrDANCE presented in collaboration with The Hill Museum and Krikko Obbott Productions.

October 28 | New York, NY

Event: Meet the Company, watch an open rehearsal, and toast to 20! SYREN celebrates the start of their 20th year of sharing dance by opening up their doors on the rehearsal process at Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Studio.

November and December | New Haven, CT

Teaching Artist in Residence: Lynn Peterson at Roberto Clemente Leadership Academy.

November 5-6 | Bethlehem, PA

Guest Choreographers: Lynn Peterson & Kate Sutter re-staging excerpts of Kate Sutter's "Red and Blue, Bitter and Sweet" for Moravian Dance Company at Moravian University.

November 16 | Boston, MA

Performance: Museum of Science, Boston presents SYREN's "Red and Blue, Bitter and Sweet."

November 17 | Boston, MA

Guest Teachers: Lynn Peterson & Kate Sutter at Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

November 18 | Ipswich, MA

Performance: New England Biolabs presents "Ticktock" SYREN's exploration of the nature of time, featuring movement, music, and narration by astrophysicist Paul M. Sutter. Recently, featured at Expo 2020 Dubai-The first World's Fair in the Middle East, February 2022.

November 30 | Stony Brook, NY

Performance: Stony Brook University presents SYREN's "Ticktock."

Tickets: calendar.stonybrook.edu/site/iacs/event/ticktock-syren-modern-dance-and-iacs-affiliate-astrophysicist-paul-sutter/

December 2 | New York, NY

Performance: Arts on Site presents SYREN Modern Dance in a split bill with kamrDANCE.

Tickets: artsonsite.org/tickets

January 28-29 | Waterbury, VT

Guest Choreographer: Kate Sutter at Ballet Vermont.

January 2023 | Carmel, IN

Guest Teacher: Lynn Peterson at Ballet Theater of Carmel.

February 6-10 | Elsah, IL

Guest Teachers: Lynn Peterson & Kate Sutter at Principia College.

February 28 & March 2 | Hartford, CT

Guest Teachers: Lynn Peterson & Kate Sutter at Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts.

March 2023 | Farmington, CT

Guest Teacher: Kate Sutter at Miss Porter's School.

April 2023 | New York, NY

Event: Sip and Move.

May 3-6 | New York, NY

Event: SYREN 20th Anniversary Celebration Performances, presented by Performance Opportunity Project at Gibney Dance at Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center.

Tickets: On sale April 2023.

June 2023 | New York, NY

Workshop: SYREN Workshop.

About SYREN Modern Dance

SYREN Modern Dance is a New York City based company Co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter. Now celebrating its 20th year of sharing dance, SYREN exists to embrace dance as a conduit of connection, communication, curiosity, and collaboration! In February 2022, SYREN performed on behalf of the U.S. State Department as a U.S. Cultural Ambassador at Expo 2020 Dubai (the first "World's Fair" ever held in the Middle East). SYREN has shared dance where people gather in classrooms, theaters, churches, temples, over Zoom, in the grass, in art galleries, libraries, and museums in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Washington D.C., Texas, Rhode Island, Ohio, and Paris, France. In addition to hundreds of individuals, SYREN has received support from Mid Atlantic Arts through USArtists International, a program in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the Trust of Mutual Understanding, Aleph Fund, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, Dance/NYC, Jewish Community Fund, and Queens Council on the Arts, Particle Fever, Harkness Space Grants (92nd Street Y), The Chelsea Art Museum, and by residencies at DanceNOW/NYC's Silo and DTW's Outer/Space. SYREN has been exploring the intersection of science and art since 2015, which led to the premiere of "Red and Blue, Bitter and Sweet" in 2017. This dance was inspired by quantum mechanics, specifically entanglement, uncertainty principle, super position, and duality. SYREN's most recent work "Ticktock" is performed in collaboration with Astrophysicist Paul Sutter and is an exploration of time using dance and narrative sequences, "Ticktock" has been presented at Expo 2020 Dubai, Bryant Park, Museum of Science-Boston, and Houston Museum of Natural Science. In an effort to share the process of this intersection of science and art, SYREN created "Science in Motion", and has since shared it with The American Association for the Advancement of Science in Washington D.C., Society of Physics Students at NYU, Women in Physics at Yale, Children's Museum of Manhattan, American Physical Society's New England Conference, IONA College, The Chapin School, St. Paul's School for Girls, Cambridge Science Festival, High Tech High School, OSU Dance Department, The Young Women's Leadership School of Astoria, and Girl's Inc. of NY. In New York City, SYREN has been presented by Gibney Dance Center, Bach Vespers at Holy Trinity, Green Space, Children's Museum of Manhattan, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Riverside Theatre, Symphony Space, 92nd Street Y, Dance Theater Workshop, Dixon Place, Queens Theatre in the Park, d.u.m.b.o. Arts Under the Bridge Festival, and St. Mark's Church. SYREN has self-produced performances at Baryshnikov Arts Center, The Ailey Citigroup Theater, University Settlement, John Jay Theater, and St. Francis Xavier. SYREN's visual arts partnership with The Art Students League of New York was exhibited at The Office of the Manhattan Borough President. SYREN's commissioned work by composer Galeet Dardashti was presented by JCC of Manhattan, 92Y Tribeca, and Le Poisson Rouge. SYREN has worked with students in NYC at P.S. 123, Ballet Tech, Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, and Mark Morris Dance Center. Outside of New York City, SYREN's has been presented by Expo 2020 Dubai, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, Cité Universitaire in Paris, Purchase College, Bach Society of Houston, Sacred Music at the Red Door, Midwest Regional Alternative Dance Festival, White Plains Performing Arts Center, Educational Center for the Arts, New Haven Ballet, and Grounds for Sculpture, among others. For more information, visit syrendance.org.