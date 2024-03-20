SUGA Comes to Double Edge Theatre in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Double Edge Theatre has announced the return of SUGA, which was halted due to COVID-19 following the beginning of a tour to Austin, TX in 2020.

SUGA is conceived, created, and performed by Travis Coe and directed by Stacy Klein. Coe began working on SUGA in 2016 as he explored the Afro-Caribbean/Latinx history of his family, and their native lands spanning Belize, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico. Stacy Klein, DE’s Founder, watched some of Coe’s early creative process and began working in dialogue. It is an investigation of freedom, and the bounds—personal, artistic, societal, and political—one must break through to achieve that end. As a caretaker of a museum of memory, Coe touches / reveals /remixes all the aspects of himself—as Queer, Black, Latinx, and American, to find the path to sing, fly, run – toward Freedom.

Before each performance, the audience are welcome to experience an installation related to Coe’s research in the lobby. There will also be a respondency following the performance led by guest respondents.

Performances of SUGA will be Wednesday - Sunday, April 17-21, 2024, at 7:30pm. Student, senior, and Hilltown resident discounts are available for all shows. Tickets are available at www.doubleedgetheatre.org or call 413-628-0277 x 502.