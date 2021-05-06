SIX Queens to Appear on A.R.T.'s LUNCH ROOM in June

American Repertory Theater at Harvard University announced today that members of the A.R.T./Broadway cast of the hit musical sensation SIX will reunite on The Lunch Room on Tuesday, June 1 at 12PM ET.

SIX Queens Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Courtney Mack, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Mallory Maedke, and Samantha Pauley were hours away from their Broadway Opening on March 12, 2020 when live performances paused-eighteen months later, they'll be among the first to return when performances of SIX resume on September 17. Tune in to this special edition of The Lunch Room where they'll revisit their time in Cambridge, share what they've been up to since, and answer questions from the Queendom. N-n-n-n-n-n-no way you'll want to miss it!

Free and open access to The Lunch Room and A.R.T.'s other virtual events is provided by the generous support of A.R.T. Members. Register at http://amrep.org/LunchRoom.

The Lunch Room is A.R.T.'s weekly virtual talk show with artists, activists, and civic leaders who are shaping our culture and communities. Members of the A.R.T. staff host these curated conversations and interactive Q&As. All events begin at 12PM;

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. The New York Times says SIX is "pure entertainment!" and Evening Standard hails SIX as "the most uplifting new British musical I have ever had the privilege to watch."

Written by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, SIX ran at A.R.T. August 21 - September 29, 2019 directly following its North American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre. It was and remains the fastest-selling show in A.R.T. history. Tickets to performances of the Broadway production, resuming September 17 with an opening date set for October 3, go on sale to the public on May 10 following a pre-sale running May 6 - 9. Learn more at https://sixonbroadway.com/.

Photo credit: Liz Lauren