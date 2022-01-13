SAVAGE THE MUSICAL Announces First Developmental Performance

Savage the Musical has announced the dates for their first developmental production at the 550 seat Ja'Duke Theater in Massachusetts, April 1-3, 2022. The original production was stopped mid rehearsals in 2020 due to the pandemic. Savage the Musical's book is written by Nicolette Blount and Lindel Hart, lyrics by Nicolette Blount with music by Nicolette Blount and John Waynelovich.

Savage is a dramatic musical inspired by the true story of Wanda Savage, a Chickasaw Native American, silent film actress, and sharpshooter in the 1920s. Savage is in it's fifth year of development. The musical is a powerful story of redemption about an independent, divorced, indigenous mother who fought oppression, racism, sexism, and abuse to make a name for herself.

Wanda's unconquerable spirit and tenacity propelled her from a reservation in Oklahoma to worldwide fame in circuses, Vaudeville, and Hollywood before landing in a Wyoming brothel. At the heart of this story is a complicated relationship between a mother and her son. Savage the Musical presents a modern view of Native Americans against a historical backdrop and highlights a culture and people who are underrepresented. Wanda refused to embrace the stereotype of Native women that was dominant in her day and persists into the 21st Century. This rebel heart fulfilled her dreams in a time when women were just starting to have a voice. Her story and struggles are as relevant now as they were when she experienced them 100 years ago, holding up a mirror to our society to see how far we have come...or not.

Creative Nicolette Blount is not only Wanda Savage's great granddaughter, but also a member of the Chickasaw tribe. The 50,000 year old Chickasaw Nation's 3,000 year old living language is listed by UNESCO as a severely endangered language with only 50 fluent speakers all over the age of 60. By including elements of their tribe's beautiful language in some of the script and music, the team hopes to highlight and bring awareness to this endangered language while honoring its significance to the Chickasaw people.

The music for Savage is a fresh take on scoring a musical with pop influenced jazz and blues that harkens back to the days of the old standards. Savage the Musical marries the old sounds of jazz with new, catchy pop music giving it a contemporary sound with some elements of the Native American sounds.

Savage the Musical has had over 9,000 streams of their singles and EP currently streaming and has gained much popularity on social media with over 7,000 followers on both Facebook and Instagram. For more information go to https://savagethemusical.com/