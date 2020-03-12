Rose Art Museum Suspends Operations Due to COVID-19

The Rose Art Museum is temporarily suspending onsite operations, including programs and performances, effective March 16. COVID-19 update: Rose Art Museum to close galleries temporarily, effective March 16

In response to the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and in accordance with Brandeis University policies and guidance, the Rose Art Museum is temporarily suspending onsite operations, including programs and performances, effective March 16. In alignment with university policy restricting public access to on-campus buildings, the museum plans to remain closed through April 30. Over the next few weeks we will be assessing the situation and will continue to provide updates about our re-opening to the public.

This decision has been carefully considered, as we know museums and art itself can provide comfort during challenging times. While our galleries are closed, we invite you to explore our collection online. We will continue to share virtual resources on our digital platforms.

We are committed to the health, safety, and well-being of our visitors and staff and will continue to closely monitor the developing coronavirus situation. Any further updates to our operating hours will be announced on our website, on our social media platforms, and through email.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the following resources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and Brandeis University's coronavirus page. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to email us at roseartmuseum@brandeis.edu.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You