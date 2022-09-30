Rock All Night Long With ROCK OF AGES At Barnstable Comedy Club

"Yes, my babies. Welcome to the Sunset Strip!" The opening line from ROCK OF AGES sets the tone for this 80's self-proclaimed "Kick-Ass Musical".

The ensemble production, staged by the Barnstable Comedy Club, 3171 Main Street in Barnstable on weekends November 3-20, is directed by Sonia Schonning, with music direction by Kevin Quill, choreography by Elena Novero and Meg Morris, and features several well-known local actors including Sara Bleything, Beau Jackett, Wil Moser, and Rebecca Riley.

The musical also stars Zane Euerle Bender, Rob Grady, Zack Johnson, Hope O'Conor, Tala Schonning, Sean MacIsaac, Max, and Morgan, husband and wife Kevin and Rachael Kenneally, as well as Rob Minshall, Meg Morris, Kayla Piggot, and Abi Wilfong.

It's the tail end of the big, bad 1980s in Hollywood, and Narrator Lonny (Grady) says the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strip's last legendary venues, the Bourbon Room. Owned by Dennis Dupree (Johnson) it's a place where aging rocker Stacee Jaxx (Jackett) takes the stage and groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality.

Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star and barback, Drew (Moser) longs to take the stage as the next big thing and pines for small-town girl Sherri, (O'Conor and Schonning in a spilt role) fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes. But the rock and roll fairy-tale is about to end when German developers (MacIsaac and Dexter) sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherrie and the gang save the strip-and themselves-before it's too late?

ROCK OF AGES opens on Thursday, November 3 at 7:30 PM and continues through November 20 on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM; Sunday matinees at 2:30 PM. Tickets may be purchased online or call the Box Office at 508-362-6333 to reserve tickets. Visit www.barnstablecomedyclub.com for more information. Rock of Ages is licensed through Concord Theatricals. Book by Chris D'Arienzo with arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

ROCK OF AGES which was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical, will take you back into the iconic music era of the 80s, where rock-n-roll dreamers line up to turn their fantasies into reality!

Go back to when rock was king, and every song was a kingmaker. Relive some of the biggest, baddest rock songs of all time including "Just Like Paradise," "Sister Christian," "We're Not Gonna Take It," "Wanted Dead or Alive," "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" and a whole lot more.