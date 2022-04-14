Robin McKelle To Perform At Scullers Jazz Club And Release New Single 'I Must Have That Man'

Savvy songwriter and powerhouse vocalist Robin McKelle has announced her upcoming Boston performance at Scullers Jazz Club on April 23. This performance follows the release of the singer's new single, "I Must Have That Man," out now. She will return to Boston to perform her new single, selections from her 2020 album Alterations plus new and old favorites.

"I'm so thrilled and honored to be welcomed back to a place I once called home where my dreams took flight," McKelle shares. "I have so much gratitude for the time I spent at Scullers and for all the opportunities that came because of it."

McKelle's dynamic 2020 album release of Alterations captivated listeners for her sultry vocal reimaginations of classic tunes from some of the most celebrated female vocalists. Through the lens of the jazz idiom, McKelle gracefully continues to reinvent a female-co-written masterwork on her latest "I Must Have That Man," co-written by Dorothy Fields and Duke Ellington. The tune features Aaron Goldberg on piano, Peter Slavov on bass and Mark McLean on drums, and was originally recorded in 2009 as a bonus track for her record Mess Around (2010).

More about Robin McKelle:

Robin a??a??McKelle has long found a home where soul, jazz,pop, gospel, blues and the American Songbook cross paths. While comparisons to Ella Fitzgerald are common because of her warm alto voice, her early influences were mostly Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and Janis Joplin. McKelle's voice mirrors the power of those three vocal titans while maintaining the refined nuances of Fitzgerald. In her early days, McKelle shared the stage with such prestigious artists as Michael McDonald and Bobby McFerrin.

McKelle's seminal album Introducing Robin McKelle featuring the vocalist performing a list of standards of the jazz repertoire afront a big band, was released in 2006. This release was followed by 2008's big band release Modern Antique. 2010's Mess Around featured McKelle with a paired down ensemble and a repertoire running the gamut from jazz to soul to pop.

Soul Flower, Merry Christmas Vol. 1 and Heart of Memphis featured McKelle's hard-partying ensemble The Flytones Led by bassist and co-producer Derek Nievergelt. On these releases, McKelle amps the grit to 11, displaying her versatility on a wide array of material. 2016's The Looking Glass was McKelle's first album of all original material. McKelle's Melodic Canvas saw a turning point for the vocalist. "Tackling tough subject matter including politics, faith and more, McKelle's Melodic Canvas offers listeners a timely social commentary with a rich, soulful sound. Blending elements of blues, jazz, gospel and soul, the album is an inspired work of pure, aural bliss" (Eponymous Review)

There's an insightful storyteller's voice that connects her songs, a narrative thread that feels smart and soulful. In her songwriting and in the arrangements/production of the album, she mixes her varied influences together with strength and grace.