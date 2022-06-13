Richard P. Garmany Fund Donates $15,000 to MOSSO for Stephen Sondheim Celebration

The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving will be the lead sponsor of MOSSO's, the Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, celebration of the music of legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. On Thursday, June 23, at 7:30 PM in Springfield Symphony Hall, the Sondheim Celebration, conducted by Tim Stella, will feature Broadway stars Hugh Panaro, Lisa Vroman, Ron Raines and Florence Lacey.



"The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving is among the largest sponsors of MOSSO's programs to date," says MOSSO Chair, Beth Welty. She added, "MOSSO has come a long way since our first concert on the steps of Springfield Symphony Hall last year. We needed to develop an organization that would provide work opportunities for its professional musicians, because the Springfield Symphony Orchestra paused its performances in March, 2020. MOSSO formally received 501(c)(3) status and that enabled us to produce full-scale orchestral and chamber music performances. We appreciate the Richard P. Garmany Fund's commitment to live, professional, and quality orchestral performances in Springfield. This funding allows MOSSO to present the first of two orchestral summer concerts in downtown Springfield. We haven't had summer orchestral concerts in Springfield in decades!"



The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving has been a major sponsor of arts and cultural programming in the region. Richard P. Garmany, who had worked for Aetna, died in 2008. He was a frequent audience member at many concerts throughout the region.



MOSSO's Summer Concerts continue with the return of Maestro Kevin Rhodes on July 21, in a MOSSO Benefit Concert of light classics and music of John Williams. Violinist Yevgeny Kutik, whose two prior solo appearances in Springfield were met with great acclaim, will perform select pieces.

Tickets for both concerts, priced $60, $45, $25, and $10, are on sale at: SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com.

MOSSO's additional sponsors (to date) include: The Republican/MassLive, BusinessWest and Healthcare News, WWLP-22News & The CW Springfield, the Sheraton Springfield at Monarch Place, New England Public Media, the Musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the Bolduc Schuster Foundation.



MOSSO is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, which is not a subsidiary of nor affiliated with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc. MOSSO has presented their musicians in performances with local ensembles, including the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival; in a full orchestral performance with Maestro Kevin Rhodes and MOSSO's Virtuosos in Symphony Hall; and in a series of chamber ensemble concerts in Longmeadow and at the Westfield Athenaeum. For further information about MOSSO's programs: SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com