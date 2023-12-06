Review: The Huntington's THE HEART SELLERS is warm, humorous, and wonderful

Lloyd Suh play is on-stage at the Wimberly Pavilion, BCA, through December 23

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; Leads Favorite Local Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHT Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Leads Best Play!
Kara Young & More to Star in Industry Presentations of Douglas Lyons' TABLE 17 at New Work Photo 4 Kara Young & More to Star in Industry Presentations of Douglas Lyons' TABLE 17 at New Works Provincetown

Review: The Huntington's THE HEART SELLERS is warm, humorous, and wonderful

Whether you spend them alone or with family or friends, the holidays can be emotionally charged times awash in memories, loneliness, and uncertainty. Those feelings can, of course, be compounded for people new to America and unfamiliar with its traditions.

In the new play “The Heart Sellers” – now being given an abundantly appealing New England debut by the Huntington at the Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts, through December 23 – playwright Lloyd Suh wraps these holiday challenges in humor and warmth as he tells the story of two young Asian immigrants eager to adapt to their new lives in America.

The two women, Jane, a Korean, and Luna, a Filipino, meet at a grocery store on Thanksgiving morning in 1973 – November 22, to be exact, the 10th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy – and immediately connect through the similarities of their lives. Both are new to the U.S., homesick, lonely, desperate to make new friends because their husbands’ careers often keep them away from home, and, most of all, determined to fit in.

One of those adjustments involves navigating their way through all the trappings of an American Thanksgiving. Both women want very much to do this, even if they, understandably, can’t fully grasp all the details. Luna knows that every traditional Thanksgiving menu must include a turkey, but figuring out how to defrost a frozen bird is not yet second nature to her.

Suh’s engaging writing – seen last fall in Central Square Theater’s production of his play “The Chinese Lady” – is brought to vivid life by the richly naturalistic performances of Jenna Agbayani, as Luna, and Judy Song, as Jane, under May Andrales’ mood-setting direction.

Agbayani exudes contagious ebullience as the endearingly plucky Luna, while Song’s Jane is shy and quiet, until she’s had a few coffee mugs of wine anyway. And while their hearts are still in their home countries, their eager embrace of America is clear from their mentions of everything from Ritz crackers, Kmart, and Jane Fonda to Disneyland and Soul Train, the latter of which inspires the pair to joyously let loose.

In the Huntington tradition, the production is executed in full-out, first-rate style. Scenic and costume designer Junghyun Georgia Lee has created a wonderfully detailed apartment set – well lighted by Kat C. Zhou – that seems almost move-in-ready for fans of 1970s colors, fabrics, and appliances. Lee’s costumes, complemented by Rachel Padula Shufelt’s hair and makeup design, capture the period, especially when the women proudly model their house dresses, which Luna sweetly refers to as “home clothes.”

With “The Heart Sellers,” Suh proves that the centuries-old axiom “home is where the heart is” – the idea that no matter who you are with or where you might be, your family and home always have the strongest emotional pull – is an evolving one. Luna and Jane are far from most of their loved ones, but while that truth will always live in their hearts, their openness to their new lives will ultimately result in their adopted home becoming an additional source of love, happiness, and memories.

Photo caption: Jenna Agbayani and Judy Song in a scene from the Huntington production of “The Heart Sellers.” Photo by T. Charles Erickson.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
The Icon Museum and Study Center Appoints Justin Willson as its New Curator Photo
The Icon Museum and Study Center Appoints Justin Willson as its New Curator

After a national search, The Icon Museum and Study Center has appointed Justin Willson as its new curator, effective February 2024. Justin is a specialist in late Byzantine and early Russian art with a doctorate from the Department of Art & Archaeology at Princeton University. His interests range widely from connoisseurship to the history of icons in Byzantium and the Slavic world with a special focus on Muscovy. 

2
BWW Q&A: Ade Solanke of Phillis In Boston at Revolutionary Spaces Photo
BWW Q&A: Ade Solanke of Phillis In Boston at Revolutionary Spaces

Boston nonprofit Revolutionary Spaces announces the debut of Phillis in Boston, an original new play dramatizing a key moment in the life of both the nation and the celebrated poet Phillis Wheatley, enslaved author of the first known book of poetry in English by an African American woman, “Reflections on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral.”

3
BroadwayWorld Boston Awards December 5th Standings Photo
BroadwayWorld Boston Awards December 5th Standings

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards December 5th Standings; BRIGHT STAR Leads Best Musical! Photo
BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards December 5th Standings; BRIGHT STAR Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - R. Scott Reedy

R. Scott Reedy has been coverring theater and the arts in greater Boston since 1982 for publications including The Patriot Ledger, MetroWest Daily News, and the TABs. His work has also been seen natio... R. Scott Reedy">(read more about this author)

Interview: Jane Lynch Heads to Boston for A SWINGIN' LITTLE CHRISTMAS!Interview: Jane Lynch Heads to Boston for A SWINGIN' LITTLE CHRISTMAS!
Review: Boston's Long Wait for THE BAND'S VISIT Rewarded With Great ProductionReview: Boston's Long Wait for THE BAND'S VISIT Rewarded With Great Production
Review: HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Is Finely Tuned Vehicle For Actors' Shakespeare ProjectReview: HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Is Finely Tuned Vehicle For Actors' Shakespeare Project
Review: Updated BLUE MAN GROUP Brings Added Merriment to The Charles PlayhouseReview: Updated BLUE MAN GROUP Brings Added Merriment to The Charles Playhouse

Videos

Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel' Video
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel'
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
Evil Dead The Musical HD in Boston Evil Dead The Musical HD
Boston Center for the Arts (1/25-2/25)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (2/04-2/04)Tracker
Mrs. Krishnan's Party in Boston Mrs. Krishnan's Party
Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre (3/27-4/07)
John Proctor Is The Villain in Boston John Proctor Is The Villain
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (2/08-3/10)
Mr. Popper's Penguins in Boston Mr. Popper's Penguins
Wheelock Family Theatre (2/10-3/03)
The Life and Music of George Michael in Boston The Life and Music of George Michael
Emerson Colonial Theatre (3/10-3/10)
Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change'® in Boston Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change'®
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (2/07-2/07)
Red Riding Hood in Boston Red Riding Hood
Merrimack Repertory Theatre @ The Richard & Nancy Donahue Family Academic Arts Center (1/10-1/28)
Duel Reality in Boston Duel Reality
Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre (2/07-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You