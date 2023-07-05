Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Berkshire Theatre Group

Back at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield with some of the same cast members as the last time it played at The Unicorn Theatre in 2017, this three-time Tony Award–nominated once-in-a-lifetime musical evening brings audiences into the recording studio with icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. Based on a true story and set on December 4, 1956, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET follows the tale of the four legendary musicians as they come together for one monumental night of music at Sun Records in Memphis. This juke box musical includes Honky-Tonk, Blues, and Rock-a-Billy tunes such as: “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?”, “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

The cast includes Zach Cossman as Sam Phillips, Kroy Presley as Brother Jay (bassist), Billy Rude as Jerry Lee Lewis, Trey Snyder as Fluke (drummer), Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash, Colin Summers as Carl Perkins, Alessandro Gilan Viviano as Elvis Presley, Emma Wilcox as Dyanne. As Director & Choreographer Greg Santos points out, “Every note of music you hear on stage is being played LIVE by these talented actors / musicians.” This production blurs lines between concert, musical revue, and juke box musical. Although one may learn some new tidbits about the artists, it really isn’t the thinnish volume of connective tissue incorporated between the 22 musical numbers, but those songs themselves, that offer the primary reason to see MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. Particularly noteworthy are Kroy Presley as Jay Perkins, and Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash. Billy Rude as Jerry Lee Lewis, however, shines brightly like the namesake of the label he wants so much to be signed by.

The Artistic team includes Music Director Colin Summers, Scenic Designer Arthur Oliver, Lighting Designer Jose Santiago, Sound Designer Nathan Leigh, Stage Manager Sarah Kelso, and Assistant Stage Manager Rachel Kaufman.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET continues at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Colony Theatre in Pittsfield through July 16.