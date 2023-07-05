Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Berkshire Theatre Group

A Serendipitous Soiree at Sun Records in Memphis.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 1 Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Interview: TV Superhero takes THE PONY EXPRESS to South Shore Conservatory Photo 2 Interview: TV Superhero takes THE PONY EXPRESS to South Shore Conservatory
Video: First Look at Krysta Rodriguez, Nik Alexander & More in CABARET at Barrington Stage Photo 3 Video: See Rodriguez, Alexander & More in CABARET at BSC
The Actors Company of Natick to Present INTO THE WOODS at The Keiter Center This Month Photo 4 The Actors Company of Natick to Present INTO THE WOODS at The Keiter Center This Month

Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Berkshire Theatre Group

Back at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield with some of the same cast members as the last time it played at The Unicorn Theatre in 2017, this three-time Tony Award–nominated once-in-a-lifetime musical evening brings audiences into the recording studio with icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. Based on a true story and set on December 4, 1956, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET follows the tale of the four legendary musicians as they come together for one monumental night of music at Sun Records in Memphis. This juke box musical includes Honky-Tonk, Blues, and Rock-a-Billy tunes such as: “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?”, “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Berkshire Theatre Group
Billy Rude, Colin Summers, Alessandro Gian Vevaro,
& Bill Scott Sheets
Photo: Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware​

The cast includes Zach Cossman as Sam Phillips, Kroy Presley as Brother Jay (bassist), Billy Rude as Jerry Lee Lewis, Trey Snyder as Fluke (drummer), Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash, Colin Summers as Carl Perkins, Alessandro Gilan Viviano as Elvis Presley, Emma Wilcox as Dyanne.  As Director & Choreographer Greg Santos points out, “Every note of music you hear on stage is being played LIVE by these talented actors / musicians.”  This production blurs lines between concert, musical revue, and juke box musical.  Although one may learn some new tidbits about the artists, it really isn’t the thinnish volume of connective tissue incorporated between the 22 musical numbers, but those songs themselves, that offer the primary reason to see MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET.  Particularly noteworthy are Kroy Presley as Jay Perkins, and Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny CashBilly Rude as Jerry Lee Lewis, however, shines brightly like the namesake of the label he wants so much to be signed by.

Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Berkshire Theatre Group
Billy Rude, Emma Wilcox & Kroy Presley
Photo: Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware

The Artistic team includes Music Director Colin Summers, Scenic Designer Arthur OliverLighting Designer Jose Santiago, Sound Designer Nathan Leigh, Stage Manager Sarah Kelso, and Assistant Stage Manager Rachel Kaufman.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET continues at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Colony Theatre in Pittsfield through July 16.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Jacobs Pillow Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with HIP HOP ACROSS THE PILLOW Photo
Jacob's Pillow Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with HIP HOP ACROSS THE PILLOW

In Week 6 of the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, the Pillow celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop—the diverse culture and art movement catalyzed in the Bronx in August 1973—with a “festival within the Festival.”

2
Revolutionary Spaces Mounts New Exhibit Commemorating the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Photo
Revolutionary Spaces Mounts New Exhibit Commemorating the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party

 On Saturday, July 1, 2023, Revolutionary Spaces opened its newest exhibit, Impassioned Destruction: Politics, Vandalism, and the Boston Tea Party, at the Old State House.

3
Cast Set for QUICK SERVICE at The Cape Cod Theatre Project Photo
Cast Set for QUICK SERVICE at The Cape Cod Theatre Project

The Cape Cod Theatre Project is continuing its 2023 season this week on July 6 with playwright May Treuhaft-Ali’s Quick Service. 

4
Marthas Vineyard Inkwell Beach to Hold Independence Day Public Reading Of Frederick Dougla Photo
Martha's Vineyard Inkwell Beach to Hold Independence Day Public Reading Of Frederick Douglass Speech

Renaissance House Retreat for Writers & Artists has invited the public and volunteer readers to participate in the 17th annual free dramatic reading of Frederick Douglass' powerful speech 'What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?' on July 4 at 11:00 a.m. at Martha's Vineyard's historic Inkwell Beach in Oak Bluffs.

From This Author - Marc Savitt

Marc Savitt has a life-long passion for, and association with the performing arts, particularly Musical Theatre. He has performed with choral groups in several US cities, and London, and appears on mu... (read more about this author)

Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Berkshire Theatre GroupReview: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Berkshire Theatre Group
Review: TINY FATHER at Barrington Stage CompanyReview: TINY FATHER at Barrington Stage Company
Review: PHOTOGRAPH 51 at Berkshire Theatre GroupReview: PHOTOGRAPH 51 at Berkshire Theatre Group
Review: CABARET at Barrington Stage CompanyReview: CABARET at Barrington Stage Company

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Julia Watkins: Electrify the Night
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (7/07-7/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Keiter Center for the Performing Arts (7/21-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
The Cape Playhouse (8/30-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fantasticks
Provincetown Theater (7/10-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hot Flashbacks
Redroom (7/11-7/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees Tribute
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (1/19-1/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Normal Heart
THE BLACK BOX THEATER AT THE MOSESIAN CENTER FOR THE ARTS (6/21-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Conversation with Ira Glass & Jad Abumrad
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# To Steve With Love, Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (8/07-8/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You