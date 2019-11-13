Rev Tor & Friends Rock And Soul Holiday Show Comes To The Colonial November 29

Berkshire Theatre Group is thrilled to present Rev Tor & Friend's Rock & Soul Holiday Show, featuring Wanda Houston, Gina Coleman & Tony Lee Thomas at The Colonial Theatre on Friday, November 29 at 8pm. Rev Tor & Friend's Rock & Soul Holiday Show tickets are $25.



Rev Tor & Friends kick off the holiday season with a night of rockin' soulful renditions of holiday classics in a concert for all ages. The evening will feature performances by renowned vocalist Wanda Houston, along with local favorites Gina Coleman of Misty Blues and Tony Lee Thomas of the Alchemystics. Houston and Coleman were two of four featured vocalists in Rev Tor's popular Aretha Franklin tribute at the Colonial last year.

BTG Program and Rentals Manager (Rev) Tor Krautter says, "There are so many wonderful holiday songs out there, but the ones that always grabs my attention are the rock, soul or funky renditions of the classics. I thought it would be fun to build a show around those songs. The next ingredient was the talent. I could think of no one better suited then Tony Lee Thomas of The Alchemystics, along with local alumni from the Aretha Franklin tribute, Wanda Houston and Gina Coleman. Each artist will perform a holiday set with their own unique flavor, and a few surprises along the way."

Garage entertainment by Brian Benlien will be at 6:30pm in The Garage (located in the lobby of The Colonial Theatre). Refreshments and snacks will be available at The Garage bar.

Tickets to Rev Tor & Friend's Rock & Soul Holiday Show are $25 and to purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You