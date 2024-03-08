Restoration of Great Barrington's Historic Firehouse Nears Completion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Warrior Trading is nearing completion of the restoration of Great Barrington’s Historic Firehouse at 20 Castle Street. Following a multi-million-dollar refurbishment, including a new roof and windows, brick repointing, steel girder stabilization, environmental remediation, ADA compliance, rebuilding the historic “hose tower,” and more, the scaffolding on the iconic structure has come down, making way for use for first-floor retail and second-floor office space.

Purchased by Ross and Lauren Cameron in 2020, the architecturally-significant firehouse, built in 1898, became a labor of love and, in its preservation, a gift to the town. In addition to their own business, Warrior Trading, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center will also be among the first tenants, using it to supplement to their existing space next door.

In a statement, the Camerons said, “We are so thrilled that the Mahaiwe will be moving into the Castle Street Firehouse. As long-time Mahaiwe supporters, we were excited to be able to offer the space at a reduced rental rate so they could expand their work. The Mahaiwe's use of the space to bring more performing arts to Great Barrington seems like one of the best ways we can honor the history of the building.”

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Executive Director Janis Martinson says, “We are grateful to Lauren and Ross for making it possible for the Mahaiwe to extend its mission with this space, and we look forward to sharing our plans in the coming months.”

The property’s myriad improvements will also include a complete relandscaping, designed to invite pedestrians to flow from the top of Railroad Street to the attractions on Castle Street.