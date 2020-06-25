Reagle Theatre Will Present Virtual Fundraiser, ENTR'ACTE: A MUSICAL JOURNEY FROM OUR PAST TO A NEW FUTURE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Reagle Theatre will present ENTR'ACTE: A MUSICAL JOURNEY FROM OUR PAST TO A NEW FUTURE on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

Join in from your virtual front row seat for ENTR'ACTE, a virtual gathering of some of Reagle Music Theatre's most memorable artists performing some of their favorite songs. Hosts J.T. Turner (La Cage aux Folles) and Mark Linehan (The Music Man) will escort viewers on a musical journey through past highlights while setting the stage for a new future.

Featuring performances by Leigh Barrett, Mara Bonde, Aimee Doherty, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Jennifer Ellis, Yewande Odetoyinbo, Pier Lamia Porter, Scott Wahle, and Kimora Yancey, and appearances by special guests and surprise Broadway stars!

Donations are encouraged to support Reagle Music Theatre during this time of need. Click here to donate online.

How To Watch

The concert will premiere on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 7:00 PM and can be viewed free of charge in one of the following locations:

Learn more at https://www.reaglemusictheatre.org/entracte.

