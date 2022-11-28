Reagle Music Theatre's CHRISTMASTIME Returns With Its Full Rendition

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Performances are Saturdays, December 3 and 10, at 12:00 and 4:00 pm; and Sundays, December 4 and 11, at 2:00 p.m.

Nov. 28, 2022  

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston will present CHRISTMASTIME this December for its 38th year. After being unable to produce live theater since 2020 due to Covid-19, RMT is re-opening its doors with its full rendition of the beloved Christmas extravaganza that will entertain children and adults of all ages. Running from December 3-11 2022 at the Robinson Theatre, 617 Lexington St. Waltham, MA, 02452, the production will feature over 100 local artists who will perform either onstage or in our live orchestra. Musical numbers will consist of precision dancers, a living nativity, a visit to the North Pole, a glimpse of Victorian Christmas in Boston, and more than twenty yuletide tunes. CHRISTMASTIME has fun for the whole family and experiencing its magic is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit!

Directed and Choreographed by Susan Chebookjian, with Music Direction by Paul Katz, the talented cast of singers and dancers spans multiple generations of families. Local favorites such as Mara Bonde, Fred C. VanNess Jr., and Erik Sachs will lead many of the musical numbers. Performers hail from more than a dozen towns in the Greater Boston area to participate in this annual holiday tradition each year.

"Some of my fondest theatrical memories and many of my closest relationships were formed at RMT when I worked on CHRISTMASTIME almost 15 years ago," said Artistic Director Rachel Bertone. "I have a deep love for this theater and the members of its community. I understand the importance of this holiday tradition and we are thrilled to be back and presenting the show in its entirety."

Performance Schedule: Saturdays, December 3 and 10, at 12:00 and 4:00 pm; and Sundays, December 4 and 11, at 2:00 p.m. The Robinson Theatre is located at 617 Lexington Street, Waltham, easily reached via Route 95. There is ample free parking, and the theater is wheelchair accessible.

Tickets range from $38-$68. Discounts available for seniors and youth under 16. For groups of 10 or more, email groups@reaglemusictheatre.org. Tickets may be purchased online at www.reaglemusictheatre.com, by phone at 781-891-5600, or in person at the Box Office. Hours are Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Box Office is located at 617 Lexington St, Waltham, MA 02452.




