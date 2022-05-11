Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston Returns with 53rd Summer Season

After a two-year hiatus, Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston returns for its 53rd summer season on the main stage at the Robinson Theatre (617 Lexington St. Waltham, MA, 02452). Under the direction of new Artistic Director Rachel Bertone, the curtain will rise on two iconic American musicals: West Side Story, the powerful tale of young lovers caught between prejudice and warring street gangs (July 8-16, 2022) and Pippin, Stephen Schwartz's unforgettable musical masterpiece of a young prince searching for passion, adventure, and the true meaning of life. (August 5-13, 2022).

Both productions will be Directed and Choreographed by Artistic Director Rachel Bertone (Cabaret, In the Heights, Carousel), with Music Direction by Dan Rodriguez (The Last Five Years, Little Shop of Horrors, Mame). Linda Chin will continue to serve as Executive Producer through the end of the 2022 summer season.

Tickets can be purchased at www.reaglemusictheatre.org, by calling 781-891-5600, or at the theater box office. Recommended for ages 13+.

"I am honored to helm Reagle's first summer season since Bob Eagle and the Board of Directors invested their trust in me as Artistic Director," said Bertone. "Audiences have come to expect the highest quality, Broadway-caliber productions from Reagle and we are committed to honoring that legacy. We are also excited to expand the vision to present emotionally engaging, theatrical experiences that utilize theater as a tool for social change, while engaging a diversity of new audiences and collaborators. We welcome our theater community back this summer to join us in exploring universal ideas of adolescence, identity, prejudice, grief, and love."

Reagle's 2022 Summer Season:

West Side Story - July 8-16, 2022

Directed and Choreographed by Rachel Bertone

Music Direction by Dan Rodriguez

Featured Cast (*Denotes member of Actors Equity Association): Michael Graceffa* as Riff; Eevie Perez as Maria; Blake DuBois as Tony; Zoë Maloney as Anita; Diego Klock-Pérez* as Bernardo

West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet and set in 1950s New York City, their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching, and relevant musical dramas in Broadway history. Featuring "Tonight," "Something's Coming," "I Feel Pretty," "Maria," and other timeless songs. Based on a Conception of Jerome Robbins; Book by Arthur Laurents; Music by Leonard Bernstein; Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Entire Original Production Directed and Choreographed by Jerome Robbins. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI)

Performance Schedule: Fri July 8, 7:30 PM; Sat July 9, 7:30 PM; Sun July 10, 2:00 PM; Wed July 13, 2:00 PM; Thurs July 14, 7:30 PM; Fri July 15, 2:00 PM; Saturday, July 16, 7:30 PM

Pippin - August 5-13, 2022

Directed and Choreographed by Rachel Bertone

Music Direction by Dan Rodriguez

Featured Cast (*Denotes member of Actors Equity Association): Davron Monroe* as Leading Player; Kenny Lee as Pippin; Punyanuch (Mind) Pornsakulpaisal as Catherine; Damon Singletary* as Charlemagne; Kathy St. George* as Berthe; Katie Anne Clark as Fastrada

A mysterious performance troupe--led by the Leading Player--tells the story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for passion, adventure, and meaning. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh, and the intrigues of political power. In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day. The score (by Wicked and Godspell's Stephen Schwartz) includes "Magic to Do," "Corner of the Sky," "Simple Joys," and "No Time at All." Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz; Book by Roger O. Hirson. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Performance Schedule: Fri Aug 5, 7:30 PM; Sat Aug 6, 7:30 PM; Sun Aug 7, 2:00 PM; Wed Aug 10, 2:00 PM; Thurs Aug 11, 7:30 PM; Fri Aug 12, 2:00 PM; Sat Aug 13, 7:30 PM

Production Bios:

Rachel Bertone, Artistic Director; Director & Choreographer

Bertone brings nearly 20 years of experience as a theater and dance professional to her position. Over the past decade, she has staged more than 50 musicals, including Cabaret (IRNE Award: Best Direction, Best Choreography, Best Musical), Carousel (IRNE: Best Choreography), In the Heights (IRNE: Best Musical, Elliot Norton: Best Ensemble), The Wild Party (IRNE: Best Musical), Gypsy, Little Shop of Horrors, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Billy Elliot, Barnum, Show Boat, HAIR, Les Misérables, Joseph...Dreamcoat, among others. She has also directed and/or choreographed a number of prominent Broadway artists including Lisa Yuen, Michel Bell, Ciarán Sheehan, Brent Barrett, Rick Hilsabeck, Sarah Pfisterer, and De'lon Grant. An established theater and dance educator in both Greater Boston and New York, Bertone has taught at esteemed institutions including Boston Conservatory at Berklee, American Repertory Theater Institute at Harvard University, Emerson College, and Long Island University. www.rachelbertone.com

Linda Chin, Executive Producer

Chin was appointed Interim Executive Artistic Director in June 2021, following the retirement of company founder Robert J. Eagle, and will continue through the end of the 2022 Summer Season in the role of Executive Producer for West Side Story and Pippin on the Robinson mainstage and the Greater Boston HS Musical Theatre Festival at Boston's Herter Park Amphitheatre. Additional producing credits include Trumpet of the Swan, Mary Poppins*, A Year with Frog and Toad, Akeelah & the Bee, Billy Elliot*, Charlotte's Web, In the Heights*, Beauty & the Beast, Stuart Little, Into the Woods (Wheelock); Seussical, A Year with Frog & Toad (Boston Children's Museum); The East Side (Harvard); Illegal (Yale); East of Hollywood (Tow-Arboleda Productions); Mid-Autumn Play Festival/The Melting Pot (Pao Arts Center); Turk, Turk, Turk; Reversity; When A Body Meets a Body (Boston Theatre Marathon), and in 2021, Musical Theatre Returns: Lights Up at Herter Park, ChristmasTime in Concert for RMT. *denotes Elliot Norton, IRNE Award-winning production.

Dan Rodriguez, Music Director

Dan has been the resident music director at Reagle for the past 11 years, with recent favorites including La Cage Aux Folles, Mame, and The Most Happy Fella. Dan's other area credits include work with the Lyric Stage Company (The Last Five Years, Little Shop of Horrors), the Front Porch Arts Collective (Ain't Misbehavin'), Huntington Theatre Company (Sunday in the Park with George, A Little Night Music), Wheelock Family Theatre (Make Way for Ducklings, In the Heights), American Repertory Theatre (The Lily's Revenge, The Blue Flower), New Repertory Theater (Hair), Moonbox Productions (Caroline or Change, Cabaret) and many other theaters as well as work at the Boston Conservatory, Emerson, Brandeis, and other schools. His work has earned him five IRNE Awards for Best Music Direction.

Tickets For Reagle's 53rd Summer Season:

Single adult tickets are $38-$68; discounts apply for seniors and youth. To purchase, visit www.reaglemusictheatre.org, call 781-891-5600, or visit the theater box office at 617 Lexington St, Waltham, MA, 02452. Hours of operation are Wednesdays 2 PM-5 PM; Fridays 11 AM-2 PM; Saturdays 11:00 AM-2:00 PM. Parties of 20+ should contact the box office or email groups@reaglemusictheatre.org.