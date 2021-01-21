Reagle Music Theatre Announces 2021 Winter Youth Virtual Theatre Workshops

In the spirit of one of the greatest theatrical maxims, "the show must go on," Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston is once again offering students the opportunity to participate in its Youth Theatre Virtual Workshops Tuesday through Friday, February 16-19, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Given the tumultuous chain of events set off by the frightening attack on the Capitol January 6, and the continued strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reagle Music Theatre is grateful to be able to offer students a welcome respite by connecting them via live video conferencing with teachers and each other through interactive educational theater programs.

According to Education Director Lenni Stone, Reagle's early adaptation last summer to virtual learning easily enabled students, teachers, and special guests to collaborate in a series of group instruction and individual master classes. In the upcoming Winter session, those programs have been expanded to include Musical Theatre Dance and Acting classes, plus three special Master Classes with theatre professionals. These special sessions may vary but could range from Q&As with Broadway and national tour veterans; interactive sessions on Puppetry, Stage Combat, Circus Training, and Shakespeare; Laban work and healthy belting techniques.

The week will culminate on Friday, February 19, in a Showcase that will feature students performing what they have learned through their group choreography, plays, and voice lessons. The Showcase will be available for viewing free to friends, family, and workshop alums.

This winter's workshop will also feature special Extended Day sessions in which students can work one-on-one with the music director. These add-on voice lessons will help students choose and prepare suitable solo songs for performance and auditions. Deadline for Extend Day registration is January 26.

For more information and to register, please visit www.ReagleMusicTheatre.org/education or email Workshop@ReagleMusicTheatre.org.

Reagle Music Theatre Educational Programs are funded through the generous support of individual donors, grants, and local businesses. Donations may continue to be made to Reagle Music Theatre anytime via the website's secure donor portal ReagleMusicTheatre.com/Support.