ROOTS: A FARM TO CIRCUS SHOW to Open This Month at Tony Andrews Farm

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Payomet Performing Arts Center's Cirque by the Sea is bringing its original production, ROOTS: A Farm to Circus Show, on the road for the first stop of its fall tour: two performances at Tony Andrews Farm in East Falmouth on Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25, both at 1:00 PM.

ROOTS follows a young farmer with an entrepreneurial spirit who inherits his family farm and sets out to abandon tradition in pursuit of a major profit. When his big-budget plans hit a snag, he is forced to reevaluate everything. Alongside a cast of nimble farmhands, he uncovers the true value of regenerative farming and sows the seeds of a brighter future through acrobatics, aerial work, and clowning.

The 60-minute, all-ages show takes place outdoors at Tony Andrews Farm, 394 Old Meeting House Rd, East Falmouth, MA 02536. Doors open 30 minutes before each showtime. Patrons are encouraged to make a day of it with a stroll around the farm and a stop at the farm stand's pick-your-own pumpkins before or after the performance.

'ROOTS is really about asking what happens when we slow down, look at where we come from, and think about what kind of future we want to grow,' says Teddy Ment, Circus Program Director at Payomet. 'Bringing this show to Tony Andrews Farm feels like a dream come true because it is exactly the kind of small, family-run farm, passed down through generations, that inspired our show. We hope ROOTS can help connect people not only to their own personal roots, but also to the literal roots that nourish us and sustain us.'

Additional tour stops for ROOTS: A Farm to Circus Show will be announced. Payomet Cirque by the Sea is actively looking to fill out its fall tour schedule on Cape Cod; those with a venue to suggest are asked to reach out to circus@payomet.org.

Payomet Cirque by the Sea offers circus arts programming that inspires creativity, confidence and community engagement in young people and families on Cape Cod. Our programs are grounded in the practice of social circus, where circus arts become a tool for personal growth and connection. Through juggling, aerial work and acrobatics (and so much more) kids and teens build confidence and self esteem in a supportive environment.

Payomet participates in the Mass Cultural Council's Card to Culture Program, the nation's most comprehensive effort to expand cultural access for low-income and working families. Patrons interested in reserving Card to Culture tickets are asked to contact the Payomet Box Office.

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