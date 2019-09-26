ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA Takes Stage At Wheelock Family Theatre This Fall

In the wondrous world of Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, "splendiferous" is a word, rivers are made out of chocolate, bubblegum never loses its taste, and, as the lyric goes, "you can even eat the dishes"! On Wonka's quest to find an heir for his delectable dreamscape, he cooks up a contest for five lucky children around the world to win a golden ticket and tour his chocolate factory. But what these children do not know is that Wonka has also concocted five temptation rooms -- interpreted in WFT@BU's production as gluttony, pride, greed, envy, and anger (sound familiar?) -- to catch anyone who does not have the moral compass to lead his mouth-watering kingdom. Only one child will win a golden ticket and the factory, but it is only through genuine honesty and kindness that he or she will rise.

"The most important lesson we can learn at any age (and, the earlier, the better) is to 'be kind,'" says WFT@BU's Artistic Director and director of Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, Emily Ranii. "Wheelock Family Theatre opens its 39th season with a whole lot of fantasy, fun, and a universal call for kindness."

Fans of Dahl's original book and subsequent movie adaptations will still experience all the whimsy and delight of the original pieces, along with some added surprises that make the musical unique to WFT@BU. "The story has heart, and nothing beats seeing that live and in person!" shares Costume Designer Chelsea Kerl. Our audiences will come for the story and stay for the magic only live theatre can provide. "To a child," says scenic designer Jimmy Rotondo, "a cardboard box can be a rocket ship to the moon, or even a great glass elevator with the tiniest dose of 'pure imagination.'" WFT@BU's production of Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka is an ode to just that, the 'pure imagination' of childhood.

WFT@BU is no stranger to bringing Roald Dahl's story magic to life. Just last season, we produced Dahl's classic, James and the Giant Peach, which also involved a number of Willy Wonka artists: Ricardo "Ricky" Holguin, holding this year's title role as Willy Wonka, last appeared as Earthworm; Choreographer, Russell Garrett, previously joined WFT as Centipede; Oompa Loompa, Brendan O'Brien, was last seen as James; Lighting Designer, Matthew Robson, served as Assistant Lighting Designer; Costume Designer, Chelsea Kerl, returns after last season's highly acclaimed Costume Design; and director, Emily Ranii, reunites with this talented team. While each Roald Dahl story brings new adventure, creatives love to find the similarities between pieces. Ricky Holguin says, "Earthworm is a social justice warrior who promotes acceptance, while Willy Wonka is a self-starter who embraces and celebrates his inner child. These two characters embody the qualities I strive to live by every day."

WFT@BU is delighted to welcome a tremendously talented group of young performers to the Willy Wonka cast, including newcomer, Jamie Leslie, who will play the starring role of Charlie Bucket. "This show has got it all", says Leslie, "Wit, heart, drama, comedy, and of course, great music. Generation after generation finds that it resonates just as much with them as it did with their grandparents."





