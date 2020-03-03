Queenie Van De Zandt Returns To The USA With BLUE: THE SONGS OF JONI MITCHELL

Award-winning Australian cabaret star Queenie van de Zandt will tour her critically acclaimed cabaret BLUE: The Songs of Joni Mitchell across the USA in March/April 2020. The show will tour to Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California and New York City.

Renowned for her artful storytelling and raw, emotive vocals, cabaret chanteuse Queenie van de Zandt explores the songs, stories and art of the musical legend that is Joni Mitchell in the show.

Renaissance woman, painter and poet, Mitchell created a soundtrack for the Woodstock generation.

"Joni is my favourite singer/songwriter and I had been wanting to do a show about her and her music for some time," said Queenie. "She gave a daughter up for adoption early in her career and her music was so influenced by this experience. When I gave birth to my only child, a daughter in 2017, it felt like a perfect time to explore this mother and daughter relationship and the effect that becoming a parent has on your creativity."

Hailed by critics the Aussie artist has been thrilling audiences with her magnificent voice for 3 decades Queenie has mesmorised thousands across the country in her smash hit stage show BLUE: The Songs of Joni Mitchell, which has continued to break box office records all over Australia, with Queenie continually performing the show to standing ovations, 5-star reviews and sell-out crowds.

"To be touring America with this show is incredibly exciting. I was first asked to perform the show at Stanford University as part of their cabaret season in 2018, but to now be back again and touring for 3 weeks performing in venues like Catalina's in Hollywood and Birdland in New York - it's very thrilling and I can't wait to share this show with American audiences!"

In BLUE: The Songs of Joni Mitchell, Queenie will be accompanied by her US musical director and composer Lance Horne, well-known to cabaret audiences for accompanying many of the world's best cabaret singers, such as Alan Cumming, Amanda Palmer, Taylor Mac and Kristen Chenoweth. Together they will present this multi-award-winning show, affectionately reinterpreting Joni Mitchell's melancholy music, and intimately revealing the stories behind some of her most haunting songs such as A Case of You, Both Sides Now and Little Green.

Tour Details:

Venue: The Palladium

253 Fifth Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Time: 8pm

Date: 21 March, 2020

Duration: 70 mins

Bookings: https://www.mypalladium.org

Prices: $30 General Admission/$50 Reserved

Venue: Amazing Things Arts Center

160 Hollis St, Framingham, MA 01702

Time: 7pm

Date: 22 March, 2020

Duration: 70 mins

Bookings: www.atac160.org

Prices: $25

Venue: HighPointe Supper Club

HighPointe Estate, 5555 Co Rd 258, Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Time: 6pm - 10pm

Date: 25 March, 2020

Duration: 70 mins performance

Bookings: https://www.highpointesupperclub.com

Prices: $75 individual ticket/ $200 table for 2/ $360 table for 4/ $750 table for 10

Venue: Austin Cabaret Theatre

290 Frontage Road, Austin, TX 78752

Time: 8pm

Date: 26 March, 2020

Show Duration: 70 mins

Bookings: http://www.austincabaret.org

Venue: Birdland Theater

315 West 44 Street, New York, NY 10036

Time: 9:45pm

Date: 27 & 28 March, 2020

Show Duration: 70 mins

Bookings: BirdlandJazz.com

Prices: $30 - $40

Venue: Sellersville Theater 1894

24 W Temple Ave, Sellersville, PA 18960

Time: 1pm

Date: 29 March, 2020

Show Duration: 70 mins

Bookings: https://theater.st94.com





