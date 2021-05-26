Psych Drama Company to Presents MACBETH and CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Audio Play

For its ten-year anniversary, The Psych Drama Company has announced its upcoming September 2021 streaming audio drama adaptations: Macbeth & Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

In an effort to unite creative artists from across the world in profit-sharing collaborations during the pandemic, two upcoming audio dramas will allow actors, directors, composers, sound designers, and fine artists - all of whom have been unemployed or underemployed during the pandemic - to share in the profits generated.

September 10th through 24th, The Psych Drama Company, in association with the Audiovisual Center Dubrovnik, presents a reimagined audio drama adaptation of Macbeth, with original music and soundscape composed by Zarko Dragojevik, a musician and composer for the Marin Drzic Theater in Dubrovnik, Croatia. A streaming art exhibit of Nick Morse's paintings during intermission is made possible by ArtLifting's participation in this artistic collaboration as fine artists are included in the profit-sharing model. ArtLifting is a Public Benefit Corporation that champions artists impacted by housing difficulties and disabilities through its "business for good" model.

September 11th through 25th, The Psych Drama Company, by special arrangement with Tennessee Williams and Dramatists Play Service, presents a streaming audio drama adaptation of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, with original music by Adam Elliott Rush and a streaming art exhibit during intermission.

New for the September 2021 audio dramas, to best support patrons in different time zones across the world, are On Demand tickets which allow the flexibility of listening to these audio dramas anytime within a 24-hour period. Tickets are now on sale via OnTheStage.com, and profits from these ticket sales will go directly into the pockets of all artists involved in these productions. Individual tickets are $30.00 and Family tickets are $40.00. Press preview dates to be announced soon.

www.ThePsychDramaCompany.com