Provincetown Theater to Present 4-STAR SOLO SHOW FESTIVAL

From the legendary wit of Dorothy Parker to the pizazz of a Broadway baby, and from one ripe-n-ready "banana" to a single woman's journey through a Scottish horror story, the second production of Provincetown Theater's 60th Anniversary Season will mark the return of another wildly diverse 4-Star Solo Show Festival, performing throughout the month of June at the company's playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA. Featuring a different star-turn each week, four separate solo shows will bring depth, danger, and delight every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night at 7pm, from June 7 thru 30. (Specific show details and schedules below.)

For tickets, please visit call 508.487.7487. Tickets also available in-person at the Theater's Box Office during business hours.

And in order of appearance, the 4-Star stars are...

CAROL LEMPERT in That Dorothy Parker

June 7, 8, 9.

Created and performed by the acclaimed actress and playwright Carol Lempert, The New York Times hailed her work, That Dorothy Parker, "A witty, biting, touching slice of literary history." As directed by Janice L. Goldberg in a brisk 90-minutes, That Dorothy Parker weaves the story of its trailblazing writer via her stinging wit, fierce intellect, and passionate relationships (both literary and intimate) with stories from the decade she spent holding court at Manhattan's legendary Algonquin Round Table.

JAMES JACKSON JR. in On Broadway... & More

June 14, 15, 16.

Following a dazzling Broadway debut in 2022's Tony Award-winning Best Musical A Strangle Loop, Obie Award winner James Jackson, Jr. centers his singular showbiz story, On Broadway... & More, around the question: "How do I fit into the story?" Employing a musical mix of soul, R&B, folk, and Broadway, Jackson brings his quick wit, giant heart, and unique sense of storytelling to create an evening of on-stage therapy and powerhouse vocals to delve into what made him the artist he is today. With music director Elliott Roth, Jackson sings a journey of Nina Simone, Glady Knight, Lady Gaga, as well as Broadway artists Stephen Sondheim, Harold Arlen, and Michael John LaChiusa to make On Broadway... & More a one-man musical you won't want to miss.

SAM HAMASHIMA in Banana

June 21, 22, 23.

In a fresh form of theatrical stand-up, Sam Hamashima's work, described by the Washington Post as "Serious Whimsy," Banana is a comic rollercoaster of a play that explores what is a-"peel"-ing in the eyes of others and to oneself. With examinations of what it means to be Asian-American, queer, and taking up space in the American Theater, all while dealing with societal and sexual objectification, peeling this Banana ain't exactly as easy as it seems.

JODY CHRISTOPHERSON in St Kilda

June 28, 29, 30.

Described by Time Out/NY as "A talent to watch, not to mention a pleasure to hear," writer/performer Jody Christopherson brings her critically acclaimed mono-concert St Kilda to the Outer Cape, telling a horror story (performed in near-darkness) inspired by Scotland's 1930 evacuation of Hirta; St Kilda's only inhabitable island. Using her own Nebraskan and Scottish heritage to explore the role music plays in women-centered narratives, Christopherson performs every aspect of St Kilda - including myriad live foley, and vocal looping pedals that create the foreboding soundscape underscoring St Kilda's tale of supernatural horror.

To purchase tickets to these productions in the 4-Star Solo Show Festival, please visit

ABOUT THE PROVINCETOWN THEATER:

The Provincetown Theater is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich, entertain, and educate by providing quality theater, events, and programming celebrating our historic legacy in the birthplace of American theater. We are a safe and creative outlet for illuminating our common humanity on Outer Cape Cod and beyond.