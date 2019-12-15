Provincetown Theater Holds its Annual TOWNIE HOLIDAY SHOW

Ringing in the season, the annual Townie Holiday Extravaganza will once again light up the Provincetown Theater stage at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA with three performances this year: Friday & Saturday, December 20 & 21 at 7pm, Sunday, 12/22 at 2pm. Suggested donation is $10, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. In fact, bring the kids for free!

Hosted by the ever-lovely Tawny Heatherton, the 2019 Townie Holiday Extravaganza will present a roster of over 20 Cape Cod participants. Performing songs, comedy, musical numbers, spoken word, and playing guitar, cello, and harp (!), these local stars will share their talents in this heart-warming, family-friendly sense of joy and community for our seasonal wellbeing. Featuring numerous performers from this season's acclaimed productions of August: Osage County, Sweeney Todd, and It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, as well as many members of our talented community, the Townie Holiday Extravaganza cast includes: Andrew Clemons, Anne Stott, Casey Sanderson, Chanthoeun Hart Varon Collins, Chris Brooke, Dan McGhie, Fermin Rojas, Jay Gurewitsch, Jay Kubesch; Jeff Tagen, John Strumwasser, Joni Rapp, Kenny Lockwood, Kurt Reynolds, Megan Amorese, Paul E. Halley, Phoebe Ottis, Stephen Carey, Tamora Isreal, Terri Conto, Tiana Esperanza, Tom Cover, Tony Jackman, and Trish LaRose.

So, come join them in this delightful holiday highlight of the season!

Advance tickets can be obtained online: provincetowntheater.org, ro by calling 508.487.7487. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting Provincetown Theater box office: Tuesdays thru Fridays, 1-4pm at 238 Bradford Street, Provincetown , MA 02657. (Box office also opens on performance dates two hours prior to show.)

For updates and more information, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Or visit our website www.provincetowntheater.org





