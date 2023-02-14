Provincetown Theater Celebrate 13th Anniversary of THE 24-HOUR PLAYS

Produced in partnership with the Provincetown Playwrights' Lab, the Provincetown Theater will present the 13th annual 24-Hour Plays at the company's playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA on the weekend of March 4 and 5. An internationally-branded theatrical event with hundreds of productions around the world, The 24-Hour Plays: Provincetown is the longest-running edition of The 24-Hour Plays in the state of Massachusetts. The 2023 production will bring together 6 writers, 6 directors, and 18 actors to create a half-dozen new 10-minute plays written, rehearsed, directed, and performed for an audience all within 24 hours. The 2023 participating playwrights (list in formation) includes Paul E. Haley, Racine Oxtoby, Sylvia Peck, Candace Perry, and Lynda Sturner.

Tickets for The 24-Hour Plays: Provincetown are now on sale at provincetowntheater.org for its two performances: Sat, March 4 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, March 5 at 2pm. For those unable to attend the show in-person, the Sat, March 4 performance will be live-streamed on provincetowntheater.org starting at 7:30pm EST. Click on to watch for a suggested donation of $25.

"Once again, we're thrilled to partner with the Provincetown Playwrights Lab for The 24-Hour Plays, which our community has shown is a beloved part of the living legacy of theatrical creativity in Provincetown," says David Drake, artistic director of the Provincetown Theater.

Likewise, Dian Hamilton, who is the Coordinator of the Provincetown Playwrights' Lab says, "I've had the pleasure of participating in all of Provincetown's 24-Hour Plays. It has been an exhilarating experience for me to explore playwriting, directing and acting over the various years and then come together with other community members to put on a show!"

The 24-Hour Plays: Provincetown is being produced for the Provincetown Playwrights' Lab by Nathan Butera and Frank Vasello, with stage management by Ellen Rubenstein.

For updates and further information, please follow the Provincetown Theater on Facebook and Instagram. Box Office: 508.487.7487.

The 24-Hour Plays: Provincetown performs Saturday, March 4 at 7:30pm and Sunday, March 5 at 2pm at the Provincetown Theater, 238 Bradford Street, Provincetown, MA 02657. Tickets can be obtained in-person at the box office during business hours, or online at www.provincetowntheater.org.

