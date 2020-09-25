Provincetown 20th Annual CabaretFest To Honor Sidney Myer With Lifetime Achievement Award

Provincetown CabaretFest celebrates it's 20th Anniversary September 30 – October 4th.

Provincetown CabaretFest celebrates it's 20th Anniversary September 30 - October 4th as a live and Virtual Event. The Gala Event " Top of the World " October 3rd will honor Sidney Myer as this years' Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient.

Sidney Myer, NYC iconic performer and manager of Don't Tell Mama for four decades will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at a Gala Evening of music, featuring Nicolas King, Mike Renzi, Patricia Fitzpatrick and Angela Bacari.

Myers is being recognized for his years of mentoring, compassion, coaching and support to hundreds of cabaret performers. He has endeared him to the Cabaret community. Many current and past performers credit Myer with their successful entry into the world of intimate performances on a small stage with just lights. sound and a piano. Myer will also perform and coach a Master Class at the festival

The Lifetime Achievement Award has been given previously to: Sharon McNight, Carol O'Shaunhessy , Bobby Wetherbee and Marilyn Maye.

Marilyn Maye and Wetherbee will be on hand to join in the Ceremonies.

The event will be Live Streamed October 3 , 2020 8:00 PM on Patricia Fitzpatrick Face Book page.

