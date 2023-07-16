Previews: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at The Cape Playhouse

The Cape Playhouse, the longest-running professional summer theatre in the country, will continue its 2023 Summer season on July 1st with the Tony and Grammy Award-Winning Smash Hit Musical, Jersey Boys.

Founded in 1927 by Raymond Moore, the Cape Playhouse was reputed by the New York Times as "the place where Broadway goes to Summer." Moore's vision was to create a smart, sophisticated summer theatre with some of the world's most noted stage and screen professionals - a dream that has since been realized tenfold. Within its 96 years in operation, the Playhouse has featured world-class talent in shows produced specifically for its stage. It has seen the likes of such legends as Julie Andrews and Ginger Roberts, and since its opening has continued to uphold a high caliber of professional theater. It has also been named one of the 50 Best Small Stage Theaters in America.

Back by popular demand, the Playhouse is excited to present an encore production of the four-time Tony Award winning musical, An American in Paris. Having already dazzled audiences during last year's summer season, the show is set to begin its three-week run on July 26th, directly following the Playhouse's current hit, Jersey Boys.

Loosely inspired by the Academy Award winning film starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron (who happens to be a Cape Playhouse alum), this thrilling ballet-driven musical has it all. Song and dance, love and romance - all set to the gorgeous score by George and Ira Gershwin. Adapted for the stage by Christopher Weldon and with a book by Craig Lucas, the story takes place at the end of the Second World War in Paris, now liberated and free of Nazi occupation. A young American soldier who decides to stay behind in the ‘City of Light’ and pursue his passion for art falls for a beautiful and talented French dancer who longs to be a prima ballerina. The show’s timeless musical numbers include “I Got Rhythm,” “‘S Wonderful,” “But Not For Me,” “The Man I Love,” “Shall We Dance?” and “(I’ll Build A) Stairway To Paradise”.

An American in Paris Director Al Blackstone

Returning to the Playhouse to direct An American in Paris for the second time is Emmy- winning director, choreographer, and educator Al Blackstone. In addition to An American in Paris, Al has directed and choreographed other reinventions of classical musicals such as Pippin (Music Theater Wichita) and Annie (Axelrod Performing Arts Center), plus many more around the country and Off-Broadway. In 2020, he won an Emmy for his work on the iconic television show So You Think You Can Dance, where he has been choreographing dances since 2016.

The cast is led by Leigh-Ann Esty as Lise Dasson and Josh Drake as Jerry Mulligan. Leigh-Ann’s credits include Roger and Hammerstein’s Carousel (Broadway), the first national tour of An American in Paris and the regional productions of An American in Paris as Lise Dasson for Drury Lane and the Cape Playhouse. She has also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, HBO’s The Gilded Age and FX’s Fosse/Verdon. Josh Drake appeared most recently in the original Broadway company of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella, Disney’s Aladdin (Broadway) and the National Tours of Dirty Dancing and Finding Neverland. Joining them on stage is Manna Nichols, who returns from last summer to reprise her role as Milo Davenport. She also recently starred as Marianne in the Playhouse's production of Sense and Sensibility.

The Cape Playhouse’s season kicked off with Ain’t Misbehavin’, followed by Sense and Sensibility and Jersey Boys (which will conclude on July 22nd). An American in Paris will run from July 26-August 12, and will be followed by Camelot (August 16-26), and Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery (August 30-September 9). To purchase single tickets or a season subscription/Flex Pass, please visit Click Here

In addition to professional live theatre, the not-for-profit Playhouse is committed to youth programs and education, striving to serve the local community. The historic theatre is situated on an expansive 22-acre campus along with the Cape Cod Museum of Art and the Cape Cinema.

It's a hot one this summer, so please be sure to take advantage of all that the Cape Playhouse has to offer as part of its exciting 97th season!