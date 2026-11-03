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Plymouth's Spire Center to Add SUNDAY FUNDAY WITH THE SHADY ROOSTERS Through May

the lobby bar will pour IndieFerm beers on tap, and tickets for the new shows go on sale Saturday at 6am.

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Plymouth's Spire Center to Add SUNDAY FUNDAY WITH THE SHADY ROOSTERS Through May

The Spire Center for Performing Arts announced dates for four more Sunday Fundays with the Shady Roosters presented by IndieFerm Brewing. Shows on January 17, February 7, March 14, and May 2 will go on sale Saturday, November 7 at 6am. Tickets for all shows at the Spire Center are available at spirecenter.org.

Based on the South Shore, The Shady Roosters have been making music together for over twenty years—originally as Lonesome Jukebox, and now with a refreshed lineup and name. Their setlist blends rockabilly, blues, roots, and old-school country, plus a few originals that sound right at home on a '50s jukebox. They play for the joy of it, and that energy always gets the crowd moving.

The Shady Roosters will be performing live in the Spire Center lobby—a relaxed, family-friendly space with plenty of room for dancing or kicking back with a drink. The lobby bar will be pouring IndieFerm beers on tap, along with their bottled kombucha, wine, and other beverages.

In addition to the new shows for the first half of 2027, there are Sunday Fundays coming up November 8 and 29, and a special New Year's Eve show on Friday, December 31 at the regular time of 2pm (doors at 1:30pm).

Other upcoming events at the Spire include The Fabulous Thunderbirds with Kim Wilson, November 5; BT ALC Big Band November 6; The Fools 50th Anniversary Show November 7; Floydian Trip: Nervous Eaters and screening of Life on Another Planet November 13; A Tribute to Pink Floyd November 21; James Montgomery November 28; Gary Ho! Ho! Hoey Rockin' Holiday Show December 6; Divas with a Twist December 11; Michael Sweet Band 10th Annual Christmas Show December 12; Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: A Solo Performance by Neil McGarry December 13; Lúnasa's "Irish Solstice Celebration" with special guest Dave Curley December 17; Ricki Lee Jones December 20, and ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE - TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES December 26 and 27.

The Spire Center for Performing Arts presents Sunday Fundays with the Shady Roosters presented by IndieFerm Brewing on Sundays January 17, February 7, March 14, and May 2 all at 2pm (doors open at 1:30pm).

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