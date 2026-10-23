Video: PHANTOM Highlight Reel at North Shore Music Theatre

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North Shore Music Theatre has released a highlight reel from its production of PHANTOM, giving audiences a glimpse of the staging ahead of the show's run. The clip showcases moments from the musical, which is playing at the Beverly, Massachusetts theatre through November 1, 2026.

PHANTOM is the musical by Maury Yeston, the Tony Award-winning composer of Titanic, and Arthur Kopit, based on Gaston Leroux's novel. The story follows Erik, a musical genius living beneath the Paris Opera House, whose isolated existence changes when he encounters a young singer named Christine. Described in the production's materials as revealing the humanity behind the title character, the musical centers on themes of love, jealousy and heartbreak set against the backdrop of the opera house.

The production runs at North Shore Music Theatre from October 21 through November 1, 2026. The current staging follows the theatre's previous announcement that the show would return to its stage, featuring Sean Seamus Thompson, Madison Claire Parks and Christian Probst in the lead roles.

Additional details on the production, including casting and opening information, were previously reported, and production photos from the staging have also been released.

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