Pilgrim Festival Chorus to Present Christmas Joy Concerts in December

Celebrating the holidays with works by Britten, Rutter, and Susa.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Janet Dacal, Justina Machado & More to Star in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R. Photo 4 Janet Dacal, Justina Machado & More to Star in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL

Pilgrim Festival Chorus to Present Christmas Joy Concerts in December

Pilgrim Festival Chorus will present its holiday season concert “Christmas Joy: Works of Britten, Rutter, and Susa,” on Friday and Saturday, December 1 and 2, 7:30 pm, and Sunday, December 3, 4 pm, at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth. The chorus is led by Artistic Directors William B. Richter, conductor, and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly, accompanist; together with instrumentalists Li Shan Tan, harp, Donny Albro, marimba, and Salomé Sandoval, classical guitar.

This December, Pilgrim Festival Chorus continues its annual tradition of making joyful music at Christmastime. In “Christmas Joy,” the chorus mingles its voices with harp, marimba, and guitar in Conrad Susa's wonderful collection of Spanish carols, “Carols and Lullabies of the Southwest.” Thrill to the sounds of “A Ceremony of Carols,” one of Benjamin Britten's most popular works, and delight in John Rutter's “Dancing Day,” a collection of English carols arranged for women's voices. Experience the wonder of this magical season by enjoying this beautiful vocal program, a popular tradition for decades!

Since 1999, PFC has provided South Shore audiences with classical choral music concerts. Nearly 90 vocalists of all adult ages from 18 South Shore communities fill out the ensemble. In addition to the winter concert, PFC presents an annual “Messiah Sing” in December, this season to be held on Friday, December 15, 7 pm, in Middleborough; a large-scale choral work in spring (Brahms' “Requiem” in 2024); and a summer concert series featuring Broadway and Americana music.

PFC participates in the Card to Culture Program, a collaboration between Mass Cultural Council and the Department of Transitional Assistance, the Women, Infants & Children (WIC) Nutrition Program, and the Massachusetts Health Connector, by broadening access to cultural programming. These programs are supported in part by grants from Middleborough and Plymouth Cultural Councils, local agencies supported by Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

Tickets for “Christmas Joy” are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens, and $15 for students over 14. Card to Culture attendees and children ages 14 and under are admitted for free. Tickets are available at pilgrimfestivalchorus.org/tickets, from PFC members, and at the door.

For more information, including details on membership and performances, visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.

About Pilgrim Festival Chorus

Pilgrim Festival Chorus is a volunteer, nonprofit choral ensemble dedicated to presenting diverse choral works that educate, enrich, and engage both its members and its audiences. PFC is funded in part by grants from a number of the region's cultural councils, local agencies supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. PFC performances are produced in part by cooperation with See Plymouth and Plymouth County Commissioners. For more information, visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
The Suffolk University Theatre Department to Present MIDSUMMER; KINDA? in November Photo
The Suffolk University Theatre Department to Present MIDSUMMER; KINDA? in November

Discover Suffolk University Theatre Department's creative rendition of Shakespeare's 'MidSummer; Kinda?' with a unique twist. Get all the details on show dates, venue, and how to experience this innovative adaptation.

2
John Mellencamp Will Perform at The Hanover Theatre on His Acclaimed Tour Live and In Pers Photo
John Mellencamp Will Perform at The Hanover Theatre on His Acclaimed Tour 'Live and In Person 2024'

Fresh off the heels of his sold-out “Live and In Person 2023” North American tour, John Mellencamp confirms its continuation with “Live and In Person 2024.” Mellencamp will perform for one night only in Worcester, MA at The Hanover Theatre on March 11, 2024 at 8pm.

3
THE BANDS VISIT Extended at The Huntington Theatre Photo
THE BAND'S VISIT Extended at The Huntington Theatre

The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage's production of The Band's Visit will extend, now running through Sunday, December 17, 2023 at the Huntington Theatre.

4
Student Blog: Climbing Uphill – Ways to Keep Performing When Not Cast Photo
Student Blog: Climbing Uphill – Ways to Keep Performing When Not Cast

Going to school or college for theatre is something meant to prepare performers for the realities of a career in the arts. Unfortunately, one of those realities is not getting cast in every show you audition for. Even in an educational theatre setting, you likely won’t be cast in every show or project you submit for– and that’s totally fine! We’ve all been there. However, just because you may not be cast in this semester's big play or musical doesn’t mean you’re out of performing for the season! Here are some ways you can keep your performance shoes on regardless of your casting status.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company Video
ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman' Video
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged Video
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
The Thanksgiving Play in Boston The Thanksgiving Play
Studio Theatre Worcester (11/03-11/12)Tracker
Lizzie: The Musical in Boston Lizzie: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/22-11/05)Tracker
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (11/12-11/12)Tracker
Spiritus/Virgil's Dance in Boston Spiritus/Virgil's Dance
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (5/08-5/26)
A Strange Loop in Boston A Strange Loop
SpeakEasy Stage Company (4/26-5/25)
A Case for the Existence of God in Boston A Case for the Existence of God
SpeakEasy Stage Company (1/26-2/17)
Book of Mountain and Seas in Boston Book of Mountain and Seas
Emerson Paramount Center Robert J. Orchard Stage (4/19-4/21)
Most Wonderful Time of the Year: An Evening with The Broadway Sinfonietta in Boston Most Wonderful Time of the Year: An Evening with The Broadway Sinfonietta
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/22-12/23)
Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age in Boston Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age
Sanders Theatre (3/15-3/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You