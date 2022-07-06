Pianist Yuja Wang Replaces Jean-Yves Thibaudet For Opening Night at Tanglewood
The performance is on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet must withdraw from his Tanglewood concert with the Boston Symphony on Friday, July 8 due to a death in the family. Coming to Tanglewood every summer is one of the highlights of his concert season. He looks forward to making music at Tanglewood with his dear friends Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony-and to seeing the wonderful Berkshires audience-for many years to come.
Yuja Wang has agreed to step in to perform the Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1 in place of Bernstein's Symphony No. 2, The Age of Anxiety that was originally scheduled. The remainder of the Opening Night at Tanglewood program, under the direction of BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons, is unchanged.
Friday, July 8, 2022
8 p.m., Shed
Opening Night at Tanglewood
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Yuja Wang, piano
Jack Canfield, baritone
BERNSTEIN Opening Prayer
LISZT Piano Concerto No. 1
STRAVINSKY The Rite of Spring
