Photos: The GB Public Theater 2022 Mainstage Season Continues with THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE

The GB Public Theater 2022 mainstage season continues Aug.4 - Aug 14 with an evocative, penetrating drama about the vicissitudes and complexities of family dynamics, self-identity and the nature and meaning of love today.

Written by multi-award-winning Australian playwright Andrew Bovell, and rewritten for American audiences, it premiered in Milwaukee in 2019 to wide critical acclaim. It was slated for New York until Covid diverted plans. Earlier this year GBPT was able to secure rights for a brief East Coast premiere.

A year of change and unsettling discovery for the Price family is played out by a superb ensemble, including Corrina May; John Wojda; Liz Hayes; David Keohane; Raya Malcolm and Jo Michael Rezes. Directed by Judy Braha, who directed last year's hit Mr. Fullerton, Things I Know to Be True brings the realistic joy, fierceness, fears and dreams of the family to the McConnell Theater stage for ten performances only.

"I want a garden full of chaos and mess and places where you can hide and get away when you need to."

As audiences witness the resilience of enduring marriage and the changing nature of family love strained to breaking, they are drawn into individual dilemmas and decisions as parents and siblings drift apart, while reaching out to each other for identity, familiarity, love and rescue.

"I don't have the answers. Not now. Not yet. And if you keep asking I'm going to cry."

"When I first read Things I Know to Be True in 2019 I knew I wanted to find a slot for it. It's a multi-faceted, serious drama that will move audiences," GB Public artistic director Jim Frangione says. "It's intimate and personal, and challenges conventions and constructs as well as offering us a profound, poetic and entertaining look into the heart of an ordinary family today."

As director Judy Braha describes it, "Things I Know to Be True is a beautiful new work. As four adult siblings struggle to grasp their lives independent from family, their parents grapple with the past, their children's unexpected choices and their very empty nest. The play captures family resilience, the shifting seasons of life and the conundrum we all face growing up as we run away only to be drawn back to our roots. Bovell paints a fascinating, complex world that is poetic, funny, audacious and brutally honest."

"I know that people aren't perfect. Even the people you love. Especially the people you love. And I know that love is not enough to save them."

Things I Know to Be True will be staged ten times only, from Aug. 4-14, Thurs.-Sun., 3pm and 7:30pm, in the McConnell Mainstage Theater, Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock, 84 Alford Rd, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Tickets can be reserved on the Great Barrington Public Theater website.