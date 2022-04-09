Photos: The Berkshire Theatre Group Stages FOOTLOOSE!
The production runs now through Sunday, April 10th.
This weekend, cut loose...Footloose! Kick off your Sunday shoes-the music will make you want to get up and dance! With a stage full of youth actors ages 12 through 19 from Berkshire County and pop-rock hits from the 1980's including "Almost Paradise," "Let's Hear It For the Boy," "Holding Out For a Hero" and the ever popular title song "Footloose," this show is pure fun!
A heartwarming musical comedy about possibilities and the power of the human spirit, Footloose tells the story of a rebellious teenager who moves to a small middle-American town where dance is forbidden and encourages his classmates to defy the local pastor and call for a rock'n'roll prom. This high energy movie musical bursts onto the stage with its Oscar and Tony-nominated score and celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.
Footloose is playing at The Colonial Theatre for one weekend only-Friday, April 8 at 7pm; Saturday, April 9 at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday, April 10 at 2pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.berkshiretheatregroup.org/.
Take a look at the production photos below!
Photo Credits: Jacey Rae Russell
Isabella "Izzy" Brown, Elizabeth Erwin, Ben Glockner, and Alex Boyd in BTG's Footloose.
Gwen Farnsworth, Alex Boyd, Ian Depson, and Lillian Colvin.
The cast of BTG's Footloose.
The cast of BTG's Footloose.
Alex Boyd and Kate Goble.
Anna Potochevska, Robin Lewis, Nate Davis, Brendan T. Bayles, and Alex Boyd.
The cast of BTG's Footloose.
Lotus Cohen, Teagan Demler, Kate Goble, and Ema Mickle.
The cast of BTG's Footloose.
Alex Boyd and Kate Goble.