Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Berkshire Theatre Group Stages FOOTLOOSE!

pixeltracker

The production runs now through Sunday, April 10th.

Apr. 9, 2022  

This weekend, cut loose...Footloose! Kick off your Sunday shoes-the music will make you want to get up and dance! With a stage full of youth actors ages 12 through 19 from Berkshire County and pop-rock hits from the 1980's including "Almost Paradise," "Let's Hear It For the Boy," "Holding Out For a Hero" and the ever popular title song "Footloose," this show is pure fun!

A heartwarming musical comedy about possibilities and the power of the human spirit, Footloose tells the story of a rebellious teenager who moves to a small middle-American town where dance is forbidden and encourages his classmates to defy the local pastor and call for a rock'n'roll prom. This high energy movie musical bursts onto the stage with its Oscar and Tony-nominated score and celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

Footloose is playing at The Colonial Theatre for one weekend only-Friday, April 8 at 7pm; Saturday, April 9 at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday, April 10 at 2pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.berkshiretheatregroup.org/.

Take a look at the production photos below!

Photo Credits: Jacey Rae Russell

Photos: The Berkshire Theatre Group Stages FOOTLOOSE!
Isabella "Izzy" Brown, Elizabeth Erwin, Ben Glockner, and Alex Boyd in BTG's Footloose.

Photos: The Berkshire Theatre Group Stages FOOTLOOSE!
Gwen Farnsworth, Alex Boyd, Ian Depson, and Lillian Colvin.

Photos: The Berkshire Theatre Group Stages FOOTLOOSE!
The cast of BTG's Footloose.

Photos: The Berkshire Theatre Group Stages FOOTLOOSE!
The cast of BTG's Footloose.

Photos: The Berkshire Theatre Group Stages FOOTLOOSE!
Alex Boyd and Kate Goble.

Photos: The Berkshire Theatre Group Stages FOOTLOOSE!
Anna Potochevska, Robin Lewis, Nate Davis, Brendan T. Bayles, and Alex Boyd.

Photos: The Berkshire Theatre Group Stages FOOTLOOSE!
The cast of BTG's Footloose.

Photos: The Berkshire Theatre Group Stages FOOTLOOSE!
Lotus Cohen, Teagan Demler, Kate Goble, and Ema Mickle.

Photos: The Berkshire Theatre Group Stages FOOTLOOSE!
The cast of BTG's Footloose.

Photos: The Berkshire Theatre Group Stages FOOTLOOSE!
Alex Boyd and Kate Goble.


 BWW Class
Related Articles View More Boston Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Two Upcoming Jazz Gigs Announced at TTT Club In April
  • Tampere's Työväen Teatter Celebrates 120th Anniversary in September
  • Tampere's Työväen Teatteri Reopens its Doors
  • Performances Cancelled at Tampereen Työväen Teatteri Through 20 February