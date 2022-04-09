Photos: The Berkshire Theatre Group Stages FOOTLOOSE!

This weekend, cut loose...Footloose! Kick off your Sunday shoes-the music will make you want to get up and dance! With a stage full of youth actors ages 12 through 19 from Berkshire County and pop-rock hits from the 1980's including "Almost Paradise," "Let's Hear It For the Boy," "Holding Out For a Hero" and the ever popular title song "Footloose," this show is pure fun!



A heartwarming musical comedy about possibilities and the power of the human spirit, Footloose tells the story of a rebellious teenager who moves to a small middle-American town where dance is forbidden and encourages his classmates to defy the local pastor and call for a rock'n'roll prom. This high energy movie musical bursts onto the stage with its Oscar and Tony-nominated score and celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

Footloose is playing at The Colonial Theatre for one weekend only-Friday, April 8 at 7pm; Saturday, April 9 at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday, April 10 at 2pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.berkshiretheatregroup.org/.