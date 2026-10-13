Photos: Peter Mulvey's Lamplighter Sessions to Return to Club Passim

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Peter Mulvey presents his 15th annual Lamplighter Sessions at Club Passim from Thursday, October 29 through Monday, November 2, 2026. The veteran singer-songwriter will curate and perform across six distinct shows over the five-night series, supported by an eclectic mix of regional talent, including Mark Ereli, Vance Gilbert, Tim Gearan, Dinty Child, and more. Highlights of this year's celebration include All Hallows' Xmas Eve, a Christmas-themed Halloween show on October 31, and Rain Dogs, the annual live performance of Tom Waits' seminal 1985 album on November 1. For tickets and a complete list of shows, visit www.passim.org/peter-mulvey-presents-the-lamplighter-sessions.

The Lamplighter Sessions at Club Passim began fifteen years ago and have evolved into an annual multi-night, single-room festival of improvisational art, music, spoken word, visual art, theater, and Halloween revelry. Founded by Mulvey, the series is co-organized alongside Barry Rothman in tandem with Passim's Matt Smith, Abby Altman, and the venue staff, who offer up the firebox while assembled musicians provide the fuel.

Over the years, the Sessions have featured luthier expositions, string music extravaganzas, costume parties, 'In-the-Round' swaps between veteran and emerging musicians, readings of Eugene Ionesco's Rhinoceros, tributes to artists like Greg Brown, The Rolling Stones, and Los Lobos, and various permutations of Tom Waits' classic record, Rain Dogs.

'I've been holding my guitar in front of me like a security blanket for decades. Tonight, I'm gonna do something that scares me: stand up and sing into a microphone, completely alone, while James Rohr plays piano,' said Peter Mulvey regarding the opening night performance. 'Jenna Nicholls will do the same (though I bet she's more used to it) and also the one and only Vance Gilbert, who appears to be scared of nothing. Also, at some point in the evening, we'll make James do the same thing, only I'll be playing guitar.'

The 2026 Lamplighter Sessions Schedule

Thursday, October 29 @ 8:00 PM – STAND UP AND SING

Peter Mulvey, Mark Ereli, Jenna Nicholls, and Vance Gilbert. Accompanied by James Rohr

Friday, October 30 @ 8:00 PM – FUTURE ENEMIES & FRIENDS

Future Enemies features James Rohr (Blue Ribbons, Mark Erelli) on keyboards and clarinet, Jess Fox (Highland Drifters) on baritone saxophone, and Barry Rothman (Thank God For Science, Radi0Swan) on phonographs and effects, alongside Rose Polenzani, Peter Mulvey, and surprise guests.

Saturday, October 31 @ 8:00 PM – ALL HALLOWS' XMAS EVE

A Christmas-themed Halloween featuring Peter Mulvey, Laurie Sargent (Face to Face, Twinemen, Orchestra Morphine), and Tim Gearan (Reckoners, White Owls). Songs, stories, and special guests! Who says Christmas comes but once a year?

Sunday, November 1 @ 2:00 PM – FLOYD MERCANTILE

Floyd Mercantile is not just an album—it's a document of place. Three musicians in a room playing songs allowed to breathe in the quiet of a Virginia afternoon. Debut album out now on Righteous Babe Records.

Sunday, November 1 @ 7:00 PM – RAIN DOGS

Tom Waits' eclectically groundbreaking 1985 album performed by Peter Mulvey & The Crumbling Beauties—an enduring Lamplighter tradition for the past 15 years.

Monday, November 2 @ 8:00 PM – INTO THE WILD WITH DINTY CHILD

Longtime Lamplighter Dinty Child (Session Americana, Chandler Travis Philharmonic) curates the final night alongside Peter Mulvey, Elizabeth & The Catapult, and Radi0Swan. Expect the unexpected!

Event Details

Club Passim will host Peter Mulvey's Lamplighter Sessions from Thursday, October 29th–Monday, November 2nd. Tickets are available at www.passim.org/peter-mulvey-presents-the-lamplighter-sessions. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through its legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants, and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of its predecessors, the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). Passim cultivates a diverse mix of musical traditions, with an emphasis on the relationships among performers and audience, and between teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national, and International Artists. For more information, visit www.passim.org.



























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