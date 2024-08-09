Photos: Homebrewed Theatre Presents the World Premiere of PETER PAN AND WENDY: THE TALE OF NEVERLAND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Family-Friendly Homebrewed Theatre will present the world premiere adaptation of the beloved J.M. Barrie adventure Peter Pan and Wendy: The Tale of Neverland, written and directed by Nick Wakely (Walpole, MA). See photos from the show.

Homebrewed's newest production continues its ongoing commitment to staging new work. Peter Pan and Wendy: The Tale of Neverland, written and directed by New England native Nick Wakely, promises to weave a captivating spell for adults and youth alike on the Outdoor Stage under the stars at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course, 1411 County St, Attleboro, MA.

In playwright Wakley's new spin on the beloved tale, the free-spirited Peter Pan (Joe Zumbo of Plainville, MA) whisks Wendy (Delaney Corcoran of Mont Vernon, NH) off to Neverland with the promise of never having to grow up. Along the way, they encounter an entertaining cast of pirates, fairies, mermaids, and lost boys—as well as the villainous Captain Hook (Michael Locicero of Lincoln, RI).

Parents of young children should note that the play runs about two hours with one intermission. While the show is family-friendly, it depicts sword fighting, fisticuffs, and other theatrical "scary moments" of choreographed violence.

Photo Credit: David Rowell

The company of Peter Pan and Wendy

Jim Beauregard and Michael LoCicero

Joe Zumbo and the cast of Peter Pan and Wendy

Joe Zumbo, Rachel Beauregard

Jim Beauregard, George Karolemeas, and Delaney Corcoran

Comments