Photos: Go Inside Music Rehearsal for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at A.R.T.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical begins performances on Wednesday, December 6 and runs through Sunday, January 21, 2024.  

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Janet Dacal, Justina Machado & More to Star in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R. Photo 3 Janet Dacal, Justina Machado & More to Star in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge on Wednesday, December 6, opens officially on Thursday, December 14, 2023, and runs through Sunday, January 21, 2024.  

See photos of the music rehearsal below!

It's the summer of 1987 in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, and after eighteen years under the roof of her immigrant parents, Ana is ready to spread her wings. Her dreams of college and a career in New York City are bursting at the seams, but her family’s expectations would keep her home working at their garment factory. Is it worth sacrificing the dreams of her family, who have sacrificed everything for her? Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is an empowering world-premiere musical that explores life’s unexpected curves.
 
Featuring an original score by Grammy Award-winning recording artist Joy Huerta (from internationally-renowned Mexican pop duo Jesse&Joy) and Fred Ebb Award winner Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec, The Tempest) and a book by American Theatre Critics Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright Lisa Loomer (Roe; The Waiting Room; Girl, Interrupted), Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s Real Women Have Curves, screenplay by Josefina López & George LaVoo.
 
The Real Women Have Curves: The Musical creative team includes director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, music supervisor Nadia DiGiallonardo, scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designers Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Walter Trarbach, and projection designer Hana S. Kim. Roberto Sinha is the music director. Emi Lirman is associate director, Liz Ramos is associate choreographer, and Alex Crosby is associate music director. Molly Meg Legal is the production stage manager and is joined by assistant stage managers Alfredo Macias and Cate Agis. Casting is by co-casting directors Victor Vazquez and Duncan Stewart. Casting associate Patrick Maravilla. 
 

More information at Click Here  

Photo credit: Maria Baranova

Photos: Go Inside Music Rehearsal for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at A.R.T.
Arusi Santi and Carla Jimenez

Photos: Go Inside Music Rehearsal for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at A.R.T.
Roberto Sinha

Photos: Go Inside Music Rehearsal for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at A.R.T.
Lucy Godínez and the company

Photos: Go Inside Music Rehearsal for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at A.R.T.
Members of the company

Photos: Go Inside Music Rehearsal for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at A.R.T.
Members of the company

Photos: Go Inside Music Rehearsal for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at A.R.T.
Lucy Godínez, Christopher M. Ramirez, and Edward Padilla

Photos: Go Inside Music Rehearsal for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at A.R.T.
Music Supervisor Nadia DiGiallonardo with the company

Photos: Go Inside Music Rehearsal for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at A.R.T.
The company

Photos: Go Inside Music Rehearsal for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at A.R.T.
The company

Photos: Go Inside Music Rehearsal for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at A.R.T.
Music Rehearsal




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Cast and Creative Team Set For THE HEART SELLERS at the Huntington Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set For THE HEART SELLERS at the Huntington

The Huntington has announced the cast and creative team of The Heart Sellers, a gorgeous and funny new play written by Lloyd Suh and directed by May Adrales. The production runs from Tuesday, November 21 – Saturday, December 23, 2023 at the Calderwood Pavilion.

2
Boston Symphony Orchestra Presents LIGETI 100, A Centennial Tribute, November 12–19 Photo
Boston Symphony Orchestra Presents LIGETI 100, A Centennial Tribute, November 12–19

In November, the Boston Symphony Orchestra continues its 2023–24 season with four weeks of compelling programming highlighted by much-anticipated artist debuts and welcome returns, as well as a not-to-be-missed weeklong, multi-faceted festival dedicated to one of the most pioneering composers of the 20th century, György Ligeti (1923–2006). 

3
Photos: Go Inside Music Rehearsal for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at A.R.T. Photo
Photos: Go Inside Music Rehearsal for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at A.R.T.

Get a first look inside music rehearsals for Real Women Have Curves at A.R.T.

4
WAMPTRONICA Brings A Dance Party Vibe To Cotuit Photo
WAMPTRONICA Brings A Dance Party Vibe To Cotuit

Among the offerings at the November 4th presentation of the Poly-Groove Records Revue, at Cotuit Center for the Arts will be WAMPTRONICA, an electronic dance music group, comprised of Wampanoag and other native musical creatives; blending traditional elements of music of the First Nation people with House, jazz, breakbeats, and funk.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company Video
ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
The Thanksgiving Play in Boston The Thanksgiving Play
Studio Theatre Worcester (11/03-11/12)Tracker
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (11/12-11/12)Tracker
Lizzie: The Musical in Boston Lizzie: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/22-11/05)Tracker
Let's Celebrate in Boston Let's Celebrate
Emerson Paramount Black Box (11/18-11/18)
Jagged Little Pill in Boston Jagged Little Pill
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (4/05-4/07)
Just for Us in Boston Just for Us
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/15-12/17)
A Christmas Carol in Boston A Christmas Carol
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (11/29-12/24)
Clue in Boston Clue
Emerson Colonial Theatre (4/30-5/05)
Frozen in Boston Frozen
Boston Opera House (10/25-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You