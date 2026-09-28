Photos: First Look at BAT BOY at Umbrella Stage Company
See photos of Amy Barker, Brian Demar Jones, Michelle Moran, Will McGarrahan, Thomas Vice, Holly B. Faust, Vanessa Calantropo, Maria Sylvia Norris and Kai Clifton.
Umbrella Stage Company is opening its 2026/27 Season with the cult-hit, camp horror-comedy “BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL,” September 25 through November 8 at Umbrella Arts Center’s Theater 144. See photos!
Inspired by tabloid mythology in the fact-challenged publication Weekly World News, “BAT BOY” follows Edgar, a half-bat, half-boy outsider searching for acceptance in a small town. The award-winning musical features a book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming, and an eclectic pop-rock score with elements of hip hop, gospel, show tunes, and more by Laurence O’Keefe.
Johnny Shea, winner of the 2026 Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, returns in the lead role. The production will be directed by Jeremy Johnson; Music Director is Jeff Kimball.
In the fictional town of Hope Falls, the discovery of a mysterious half-boy, half-bat throws a fearful community into turmoil. Taken in by the compassionate town doctor’s wife Meredith who names him Edgar, the so-called Bat Boy learns to speak, read, and dream of belonging, only to find himself caught between humanity’s capacity for kindness and instinct for cruelty. Edgar falls in love with Meredith’s daughter Shelley, but when dark secrets about his origins come to light, suspicion, prejudice and violence engulf the town, building toward a shocking and darkly comic finale. “BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL” is a wildly imaginative story about outsiders, acceptance, and what it means to be human.
The “BAT BOY” cast is a mix of artists both new and returning to Umbrella Stage Company including: Amy Barker, Brian Demar Jones, Michelle Moran, Will McGarrahan, Thomas Vice, Holly B. Faust, Vanessa Calantropo, Maria Sylvia Norris and Kai Clifton. The creative team includes scenic design by Cameron McEachern, costume design by Meagan Bellao, props and set dressing design by Sarabeth Spector, lighting by SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal, sound by Alex Berg.
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