Photos: First Look at BAT BOY at Umbrella Stage Company

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Umbrella Stage Company is opening its 2026/27 Season with the cult-hit, camp horror-comedy “BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL,” September 25 through November 8 at Umbrella Arts Center’s Theater 144. See photos!

Inspired by tabloid mythology in the fact-challenged publication Weekly World News, “BAT BOY” follows Edgar, a half-bat, half-boy outsider searching for acceptance in a small town. The award-winning musical features a book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming, and an eclectic pop-rock score with elements of hip hop, gospel, show tunes, and more by Laurence O’Keefe.

Johnny Shea, winner of the 2026 Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, returns in the lead role. The production will be directed by Jeremy Johnson; Music Director is Jeff Kimball.

In the fictional town of Hope Falls, the discovery of a mysterious half-boy, half-bat throws a fearful community into turmoil. Taken in by the compassionate town doctor’s wife Meredith who names him Edgar, the so-called Bat Boy learns to speak, read, and dream of belonging, only to find himself caught between humanity’s capacity for kindness and instinct for cruelty. Edgar falls in love with Meredith’s daughter Shelley, but when dark secrets about his origins come to light, suspicion, prejudice and violence engulf the town, building toward a shocking and darkly comic finale. “BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL” is a wildly imaginative story about outsiders, acceptance, and what it means to be human.

The “BAT BOY” cast is a mix of artists both new and returning to Umbrella Stage Company including: Amy Barker, Brian Demar Jones, Michelle Moran, Will McGarrahan, Thomas Vice, Holly B. Faust, Vanessa Calantropo, Maria Sylvia Norris and Kai Clifton. The creative team includes scenic design by Cameron McEachern, costume design by Meagan Bellao, props and set dressing design by Sarabeth Spector, lighting by SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal, sound by Alex Berg.



Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Bat Boy

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 09 Hrs 16 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming