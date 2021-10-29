Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Cape Rep Theatre Presents Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

Performances continue Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2 pm, through November 21st in the Indoor Theater.

Oct. 29, 2021  

Cape Rep Theatre reopened it's Indoor Theater with the enchanting love story, Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise, starring Cape Rep favorites Jade Schuyler and Lewis D. Wheeler and directed by Art Devine, on Wednesday, October 27th.

Check out photos below!

Performances continue Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2 pm, through November 21st in the Indoor Theater. Tickets are $25, call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.


