Photo Flash: Reagle Music Theatre Presents 'La Cage Aux Folles'

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston's 51st Summer Season concludes with La Cage Aux Folles from August 8-18, 2019. This hilarious, heartwarming musical comedy shows what happens when the proprietor of a glitzy drag club comes face to face with a bigoted politician (and soon-to-be in-law), all in the name of love and family. Featuring Broadway alum James Darrah (Hello Dolly!, Avenue Q) as "Albin" - the drag star of La Cage Aux Folles nightclub, and the love of his life and club owner, "Georges," played by J.T. Turner (Reagle's 42nd Street, Anything Goes). Directed and Choreographed by Susan M. Chebookjian, Music Director Dan Rodriguez, Produced by Robert J. Eagle.

Reagle's production of the groundbreaking musical comedy features a score by Tony and Grammy winner Jerry Herman (including songs like "I Am What I Am," "The Best of Times," and "Song on the Sand") and a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. Based the play "La Cage Aux Folles" by Jean Poiret. Presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

Single adult tickets are $25-$69; discounts apply for seniors, students and groups of 10 or more. Student rush seats at 50% off are available one hour before curtain with a valid college ID. To purchase, visit www.reaglemusictheatre.org, call 781-891-5600, or visit the theater box office at 617 Lexington St, Waltham, MA, 02452. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., with extended hours from 9:00 am to curtain on performance days.

Photo Credit: Herb Philpott Photo





